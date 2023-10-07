Melania Trump’s Renegotiated Prenup May Have Proved a Long-Standing Conspiracy About Her & Donald



When Melania Trump renegotiated her prenuptial agreement with her husband, former US President Donald Trump, many speculated that divorce was coming soon after, or that because of it, we’d see Melania more on the 2024 campaign trail. While neither has happened as of Oct 7, many think the prenup did prove a long-standing conspiracy theory about their marriage.

While the biggest bombshell in the contract was that Melania would get a big payout no matter the case, a detail in the paperwork caught multiple people’s attention. And it has people convinced their marriage is purely transactional, as many conspiracies have theorized.

Attorney and former federal prosecutor Ron Filipkowski claimed he predicted this legal move back in May, per Newsweek via MSN. “She renegotiated the prenup back then, just continue to stay with him and stay on board. But this proves that the whole marriage has been transactional,” he said. “Her original prenup had like escalator clauses that were about the amount of money she would get if they divorced and went up the longer she stayed with him and also went up if she had a kid.”

The word transactional made many people remember a theory about Melania and Donald’s marriage. Many have claimed that the two’s marriage seemed more transactional than about true romantic feelings.

This isn’t the first member of the public eye to allege this. Melania and Me author Stephanie Winston Wolkoff alleged to the BBC back in 2020 that Donald and Melania’s marriage is truly transactional. “I do believe it’s a transactional marriage,” Wolkoff said. “Donald got arm candy. Melania got two dynamic decades. She was a young model, she didn’t have success yet. She met Donald, she married, she became an American citizen, they had a son, and ten years after that she’s the first lady of the United States.”

