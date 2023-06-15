Melania Trump Might Be Surprised to Hear That Donald Trump Publicly Gushed About Her in the Wake of His 2nd Indictment



If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s always a lot of discussion around Donald and Melania Trump’s marriage because they seem like they are off in their own universes and only come together when a photo opportunity presents itself. However, the former president’s latest legal troubles may have brought out a softer side — he was actually gushing about his wife in public.

More from SheKnows

On Republican pal Roger Stone’s WABC radio show on Sunday, via the Independent, Donald Trump went into bragging mode when the political host asked how Melania was handling his recent chaos. Calling her a “terrific” and “very beautiful person,” the former president made sure to mention that “she made a tremendous amount of money when she was very successful as a model.” That’s all expected banter from Donald Trump, but it’s what he said next that likely surprised Melania if she heard the interview — the proud praise was rather shocking.

The first lady is ready for a fight https://t.co/xwc1S1VOMm — SheKnows (@SheKnows) June 14, 2023

“And in a very low-key way, she doesn’t care that much. She’s got an attitude that’s amazing. She’s got a tremendous heart,” he continued. “But she takes things for what they are and she’s just a very confident person. She doesn’t need things like some people, they’re always pushing themselves out there – she’s the opposite.” He then reminded The Making of the President 2016: How Donald Trump Orchestrated a Revolution author that Melania is a Trump team player by adding, “She’s hurt when the family’s hurt.”

Story continues

‘The Making of the President 2016: How Donald Trump Orchestrated a Revolution’

Click here to read the full article.

Price: $29.99 $5.99

Buy On Amazon

That loving insight into their marriage is something Donald Trump rarely shares and it’s hard to know how authentic the sentiment truly is. The public has witnessed Melania swatting her husband’s hand away more times than we can count, and she’s been largely absent from the campaign trail. But Donald Trump promised, “People love her. They love the fact that she does not push herself out there. And she’s respected by everybody.” Donald Trump might be in hot water with the legal system, but he’s making sure he’s in Melania’s good graces.

Before you go, click here to see the best presidential love stories in U.S. history.

Barack Obama Michelle Obama Ronald Nancy Reagan Best Presidential Love Stories in U.S. History

Launch Gallery: 8 Times Melania Trump Looked Absolutely Miserable on Camera

Best of SheKnows

Sign up for SheKnows' Newsletter.

For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.