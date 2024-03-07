Melania Trump’s Former Aide Explains Why She Skipped Her Husband’s Super Tuesday Victory Party

A former aide of Melania Trump has come forward to shed more light on her absence from Donald Trump's Super Tuesday victory. The ex-employee claimed that the former model was MIA because she "did not have to be" present at the event.

In reaction to her comments, social media users further fueled speculations that Trump and Melania's marriage no longer had any emotional connection.

Why Melania Trump Was MIA At Donald Trump's Super Tuesday Victory Party

MEGA

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Melania's former aide Stephanie Winston Wolkoff explained why Melania Trump was MIA at her husband's Super Tuesday victory party, which celebrated his taking the lead in the race to be the Republican party's presidential candidate.

Wolkoff said of Melania's absence, "WARNING. Melania Trump was NOT at Donald's victory party because she did NOT have to be."

The author of "Melania and Me" added, "His supporters do NOT care if she is by his side or NOT, so now she does NOT have to be. NOThing more, NOThing less."

It is unclear if Wolhoff's remarks are true as neither Trump nor Melania herself has come out to explain her absence at the event. Additionally, speculations that the former model's absence was due to marital issues with Trump and that she now wants to distance herself from the White House are yet to be confirmed.

Social Media Users React To Melania Trump's Absence

MEGA

In the comment section of Wolkoff's post on X, social media users gave their opinions about Melania's absence from the victory party.

"Obviously, she doesn't give a f--- about [Donald's] fake--- career. She's [probably] worried about him losing his cash," one person commented.

"It's probably more that she can't stand to be around him anymore than she has to be," another person wrote, adding a gif of Melania awkwardly reacting to Trump's stare.

‼️WARNING

Melania Trump was NOT at Donald’s victory party because she did NOT have to be. His supporters do NOT care if she is by his side or NOT, so now she does NOT have to be.

NOThing more, NOThing less. pic.twitter.com/UVbkn9qsL4 — Stephanie Winston Wolkoff (@SWinstonWolkoff) March 7, 2024

Some other individuals alluded to speculations that Melania and the ex-president's marriage was a business arrangement.

"The pay offered, was not high enough," one X netizen commented, while another said, "Melania probably demands exorbitant personal appearance fees."

One more person said, "We all know his marriage is a sham, and his wife can't stand him," while another commented, "Those two live separate lives."

Donald Trump Previously Claimed His Wife Will Be Involved In His Campaign

MEGA

Melania last appeared publicly with Trump at a campaign event hosted at Donald's Mar-a-Lago residence.

While her continued absence has not stopped raising eyebrows, Trump has reassured fans on multiple occasions that the former model will be involved in his campaign.

In one instance, he said, "She wants to make America great again" and that "she is going to be very active." At the time, he also claimed that he "would rely on her for advice," although he did not give any more details about what it would entail.

On a different occasion, he said that Melania would be "out a lot" with him because she supported his initiatives and "wants to see this country really succeed."

In the meantime, Melania has yet to comment on her possible involvement, leaving Trump's remarks unvalidated.

Donald Trump's Scandals May Have Played A Part In Melania's Absence

MEGA

In the past, it has been speculated that Melania's absence was more than just wanting to have nothing to do with the White House. According to a source, Trump's legal scandals have been quite off-putting for the mother of one.

The insider said, per The Mirror, "[Donald's] family was very involved in the past two campaigns for president, so I'd think they would be involved again. From a distance, it seems that Melania became less enthusiastic about this role as the controversies and the scandals mounted, so I don't know how involved she'll want to be this time around."

The insider also claimed that her absence from important campaign events might be due to her wanting to protect their son Barron from too much media attention.

The source continued: "And she may be keen to guard Barron from becoming too exposed. Once you draw on your family, they become fair game for the media and opposition research."