Melania Trump Was Extended an Olive Branch by Rosalynn Carter Ahead of Her Death

The Carters were known to be one of the most gracious couples in politics, and one of Rosalynn Carter’s final acts of kindness before her death on Nov. 19 was to former First Lady Melania Trump. Even though former President Jimmy Carter disagreed heavily with Donald Trump’s administration, Rosalynn thought it was important to show bipartisanship at her funeral.

The Washington Post is reporting that “all former first ladies, including Melania Trump,” were invited to Rosalynn’s funeral in Plains, Georgia on Wednesday. The Carters’ middle child, Chip Carter, 73, revealed that his mother was “involved in that decision” even though she knew that there were “public disagreements over many issues” between her husband and Donald Trump. “My mother was a gracious person, and she would treat everybody with respect, including a former first lady,” Chip explained.

First Lady Rosalynn Carter greeted member of the public in Washington in 1978.

Donald Trump confirmed his attendance, along with Melania, in a Truth Social post, which will offer a rare opportunity to see all of the living first ladies together: Dr. Jill Biden, Michelle Obama, Laura Bush and Hillary Clinton. Melania is infamous for not inviting Jill to the White House for “a tea and tour” of the White House after Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election. She broke a tradition that had existed for almost 70 years, and it only added fuel to the political feud that was raging after the Jan. 6 insurrection. Melania missed an opportunity to extend her own olive branch.

But Rosalynn was never petty in life or in death. She wanted to make sure all of the former First Ladies of the United States were together because those unifying events are so rare in this day and age. It’s Rosalynn’s final act of grace that will always be remembered.

