Melania Trump’s Ex-Aide Claims Donald Trump No Longer Displays ‘Chivalry’ Towards His Wife

Former first lady Melania Trump's ex-aide has revealed a shocking "tell" about her relationship with Donald Trump.

Named Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, she claimed that the billionaire mogul no longer displayed "chivalry" towards the former model during public appearances.

This comes after Wolkoff gave an opinion on why Melania was absent from Donald's Super Tuesday victory speech.

'Perception Is Everything To The Trump Family' Says Former Aide

MEGA

As the race toward the U.S. presidential election heats up, speculation about Donald and his wife, Melania, continues to swirl about their marital status.

The former first lady's absence from the campaign trail has only further fueled the speculations, despite the billionaire mogul reassuring MAGA supporters on multiple occasions that she would have an "active" role.

Let me bottom line this for you Perception is everything to the Trump Family so Donald’s lack of “chivalry” towards Melania is quite a “tell.” Chivalry for Donald was waiting for Melania to go first & ensuring she walked by his side. He’s been doing neither recently. Take a 👀 pic.twitter.com/D82WGO8iHB — Stephanie Winston Wolkoff (@SWinstonWolkoff) March 10, 2024

Now, Melania's former senior adviser, Wolkoff, has added her own opinion to the matter while analyzing a clip from one of the couple's recent appearances.

"Let me bottom line this for you," Wolkoff wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter). "Perception is everything to the Trump Family, so Donald's lack of 'chivalry' towards Melania is quite a 'tell.'"

She added, "Chivalry for Donald was waiting for Melania to go first & ensuring she walked by his side. He's been doing neither recently. Take a [look]."

Social Media Users Say Donald Trump 'Never' Acted Chilvarous Towards Melania

MEGA

In the comment section, social media netizens claimed that Donald never displayed chivalrous behavior during public appearances with Melania.

One user commented, "I don't remember ever seeing him be chivalrous. There are a lot of videos showing him [getting] into cars first, walking in front of her on tarmacs, etc. She's just another object to him, like the former Queen."

Another person remarked, "He didn't as president either. If it was raining and they were walking to the helicopter, he kept the umbrella to himself and let her get wet. He would get in the vehicle on the closest side and shut the door. She would have to go around to the other side."

MEGA

A third person said, "TBF, he didn't do it at his inauguration--he treated her like dirt. He's often, for years, barged ahead of her, kept the umbrella for himself, etc. I know she's prob made her peace w/whatever (or maybe it never bothered her), but I would be unhappy if my husband did that."

One more user added, "Please. He rarely let her go first or walked by her side when they were in the White House. He was always stomping off ahead of her & hogging the umbrella when it was raining."

Why Melania Trump Was MIA At Donald Trump's Super Tuesday Victory Party

MEGA

Wolkoff's remarks follow her opinion on why Melania was absent from Donald's Super Tuesday victory party.

At the time, the former senior adviser took to X to respond to a news outlet's headline that read: "Melania Trump missing from Donald's Super Tuesday victory party sparks marital woes concerns."

"WARNING. Melania Trump was NOT at Donald's victory party because she did NOT have to be," the book author wrote on X.

She added, "His supporters do NOT care if she is by his side or NOT, so now she does NOT have to be. NOThing more, NOThing less."

It is unclear if Wolhoff's remarks are true, as neither Donald nor Melania herself has come out to explain her absence at the event. Additionally, speculations that Melania now wants to distance herself from the White House are yet to be confirmed.

Former Aide Slammed Melania Trump On International Women's Day

MEGA

In recent months, Wolkoff has been on a tell-all spree to reveal details of her fall-out with Melania, most of which is also discussed in her memoir "Melania and Me: The Rise & Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady."

Her most recent attack came on the International Women's Day celebration after Melania made a post to celebrate the day.

Melania wrote in part, "On #InternationalWomensDay, we celebrate extraordinary women & girls who defy expectations, shatter barriers, uphold distinction & leave a lasting impact. I applaud those who exhibit courage, stand firm in their beliefs, & strive for excellence."

Blasting Melania, Wolkoff said on X: "I planned Melania Trump's first #InternationalWomansDay from my hospital bed. Melania did NOT allow Ivanka, who asked us if she could, to co-host the #IWD2017 luncheon at the White House."

She added, "As long as I protected Melania & did her work for her, I was an asset. QUITE a woman."