Melania Trump Creates New Office Twitter Account Following Reports of Her Spending All Her Time in Mar-A-Lago Spa
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Image via Getty/SAUL LOEB
Melania Trump has launched a Twitter account for her new office following reports that she’s constantly at the Mar-A-Lago spa and is quite jealous of the publicity that Dr. Jill Biden has received since Joe Biden assumed office.
According to The Independent, Melania opened the office in support of her Be Best campaign that she began in the White House, which focuses on boosting children’s health, preventing online bullying, and stymieing the effects of the opioid crisis on kids. The only person that the former FLOTUS’ office account follows is Melania.
Melania tweeted from the new account on Friday, writing, “Mrs. Melania Trump is announcing the opening of The Office of Melania Trump. Please follow this account for news and updates.”
Mrs. Melania Trump is announcing the opening of The Office of Melania Trump. Please follow this account for news and updates.
— Office of Melania Trump (@OfficeofMelania) February 12, 2021
On Friday, a source told CNN that Melania “goes to the spa, has lunch, goes to the spa (again), and has dinner with Donald on the patio. Rinse and repeat. Every day.”
According to another insider, Melania has basically washed her hands of anything White House-related. While she does check in on her husband’s impeachment trial, she isn’t too concerned with politics. Among the spa treatments she receives are massages, nail care, facial treatments, among others.
Related Articles
Melania Trump Calls for 'Peace Over Violence' in Farewell Address
Melania Trump Criticized for Tone-Deaf Statement About Fatal Capitol Attack
Melania Trump Calls Stormy Daniels 'Porn Hooker' in Newly Released Recordings
More Complex
Sneaker of the Year: The Best Since ’85 Book - Now available for pre-order!
Sign up for the Complex Newsletter for breaking news, events, and unique stories.
Follow Complex on: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok