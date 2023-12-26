Melania Trump Has Apparently Changed Her Mind & Really Wants the First Lady Job Again

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When Donald Trump won the presidency in 2016, his wife, Melania, didn’t exactly seem thrilled about the idea. It took her months to move into the White House after son Barron finished out his school year, and once she was in Washington, D.C., she didn’t appear to love the job as first lady. Now, there are reports that she’s done a complete 180-degree turn on a second stint in the White House.

After being largely absent from the public eye since Donald Trump left the Oval Office in 2021, Melania is reportedly ready to get onboard the Trump train for 2024. According to a New York Post source, it may have been former First Lady Rosalynn Carter’s memorial that set the stage for her comeback. Melania is “feeling more sure of herself — as both her husband’s representative and her own position as a diplomatic figure after her positive reception at the Carter funeral.”

First lady Melania Trump speaks during the anniversary celebration of the “BeBest” campaign, an initiative advocating against cyberbullying and drug use.

Melania isn’t the only one in the family who thinks the time to act is now, Donald Trump and his presidential campaign staffers are ready for her. “Trump and his family are so secure that he will become president again that insiders at Mar-a-Lago say he’s reached an agreement with Melania to step up top-tier diplomatic appearances in 2024,” they noted. She apparently wants “to join the ranks of historic first ladies and leave her mark on history.”

The political insider seems to think that Melania wasn’t very confident the first time around and is “better prepared” to fulfill the first lady’s duties, especially since her son will be off to college by then. But Melania will have to work harder to polish up her image since her former senior adviser and BFF, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, continues to be one of her most vocal critics.

The author of Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady, called out her appearance at the National Archives, describing the former first lady’s words “to be lacking of any real meaning.” She told CNN that “it’s unfortunate because she had an opportunity as the first lady of the United States to make a difference, and she didn’t at all.” It may be a tough comeback for Melania, but she is reportedly up to the task of becoming first lady again in what will be another tumultuous fight for the White House.

Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton

