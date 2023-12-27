Melania Trump’s Absence From Trump Family Christmas Photo Raises Concerns

A new photo of the Trump family has people wondering why Melania Trump was absent from the shot. Is there trouble in paradise?

It comes amid reports that she fully supports her husband, Donald Trump's re-election bid, and she plans to make more diplomatic appearances for him.

Melania Trump's Absence From Family Photo Raises Questions

On Tuesday, Kimberly Guilfoyle, the fiancée of Donald Trump Jr., shared a picture of the family taken at the location. Present in the photograph were former President Donald Trump, Barron Trump, Ivanka Trump, her husband Jared Kushner, and their kids, Tiffany Trump and her husband Michael Boulos, Trump Jr., and Guilfoyle herself.

However, Melania was conspicuously missing from the picture. The reason for her absence remains to be determined, and there is no confirmation as to whether she was present at the luxury resort club.

Fans of the family on social media were quick to ask questions about the former first lady's whereabouts, with some wondering if she had fallen ill or couldn't make the trip due to other commitments.

A person said on X, "So what [?] Maybe she is sick and under the weather."

Besides Melania, her stepson, Eric Trump, was also absent from the picture, as were several of the former president's grandkids.

The photo's backdrop showcased an intricately designed setting adorned with paintings and complemented by beautifully decorated Christmas trees.

Those featured in the family's festive picture dressed in highly formal attire, with the men wearing suits paired with ties, excluding Ivanka's sons. Meanwhile, the women chose elegant evening gowns in various colors, ranging from knee-length to those that gracefully reached the ankle.

Melania Gearing Up To Make 'Diplomatic Appearances" For Trump's Re-election Campaign

Melania's absence from the photo follows reports suggesting the former first lady intends to play a more public role in her husband's 2024 White House comeback. It is known that, in line with this goal, she has come to an agreement with him to participate in "diplomatic appearances," including campaign events and Super PAC dinners.

"Trump and his family are so secure that he will become president again that insiders at Mar-a-Lago say he's reached an agreement with [wife] Melania [Trump] to step up top-tier diplomatic appearances in 2024," an insider told Page Six.

According to the source, Melania believes she is better prepared this time, particularly as she won't be distracted by the responsibility of caring for her 17-year-old son, Barron.

Our source added, "Melania realizes it's her time to join the ranks of historic first ladies and leave her mark on history… She feels better prepared for her potential role the second time around."

Melania Recently Renegotiated Her Prenuptial With Donald Trump

With the race to the next presidential election already in full swing, Melania made an unusual move by renegotiating her prenup.

"Over the last year, Melania and her team have been quietly negotiating a new 'postnup' agreement between herself and Donald Trump," an insider shared with the news outlet.

The insider added, "This is at least the third time Melania has renegotiated the terms of her marital agreement... Melania is most concerned about maintaining and increasing a substantial trust for their son, Barron."

Still on the renegotiation, the same source stated that her husband's current legal battles necessitated the move from Melania.

"This agreement was necessary because of the current legal battles … [Donald] has suffered," said the insider. "Trump remains very rich, but with mounting legal bills and judgments," renegotiating the prenup would "provide a more solid future" for Melania and Barron.

Melania Trump Is Donald Trump's 'Secret Weapon'

It has also been alleged that Melania is Trump's secret weapon that keeps the former U.S. president anchored as he pursues his dream of re-election.

According to a source, friends credited her for keeping the billionaire mogul "calm and focused" amid his legal troubles and that she "provides him a peaceful life when he needs it."

The insider said, "Melania keeps him on track as a father and has in many ways stepped up to fill the place Ivanka [Trump] and Jared [Kushner] once had . . . She is his most intimate and internal sounding board."

They added, "She backs his bid for a second term completely, and listens to him when he needs someone he can trust . . . she is obsessively private, she never gossips with even her closest friends, so Trump knows when they talk about important things it's just between them."