Melania’s Stylist’s Huge Earnings From Trump’s PAC Raises Questions: Is He ‘Robbing MAGA Blind’?

Donald Trump has reportedly paid his wife, Melania Trump's stylist, over $100,000 for "consulting fees" from his Super PAC in the last six months.

This shocking finding has come to light due to the PAC's filing with the Federal Election Commission. The fashion Guru Herve Pierre Braillard has earned an even bigger sum from Trump's Save America leadership PAC since April 2022.

The revelation has raised questions due to the limited outings made by the former first lady in the last six months, with the most recent being her mother's funeral in January.

Melania Trump's Stylist Is Making Bank From Donald Trump's Super PAC

MEGA

According to the Daily Mail, the money paid to Melania's stylist, Braillard, was made in eight installments of $18,000 plus an additional $6,000 for "Strategy Consulting." However, these recent earnings add to a total of $371,000 the fashion designer has made since April 2023.

With such huge figures revealed, Braillard's role as a stylist in the Trump family has been called into question due to Melania's minimized public outings.

Through the period when he earned over $100,000, Melania has not made any public appearances to support her husband's re-election campaign.

One of her most recent and notable outings was in December last year when she made an appearance at a Naturalization Ceremony at the National Archives.

MEGA

The former model's last public appearance was during her mother, Amalija Knavs' funeral on January 18.

The designer, who previously worked for big names like Oscar de la Renta and Carolina Herrera, was the brain behind Melania's ivory dress, which she donned for Trump's inaugural ball in 2017. Throughout her time as first lady, his role was to help her choose outfits, some of which were his own designs.

During a conversation with Women's Wear Daily, Braillard said of Melania, "As with every other first lady, there is an after-the-White House life, which involves many other aspects than fashion. I am lucky to have worked in prestigious houses, to have designed [costumes] for ballets and more recently to work in home decor. There are many upcoming projects in this after-the-White House [stage]."

Netizens Troll MAGA Over Melania Trump's Stylist's Payment

MEGA

Following reports about Melania's stylist making a huge sum of money despite Melania's limited appearance, several people questioned his role in the Trump family and the reason why he was being paid so much.

One person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: "Perfect example of how Trump betrays the people who trust him the most. His PAC spent $110,500 on [a] strategic consultant named Herve Pierre Braillard. So, what does brother Herve do? He's a stylist for Melania Trump. He's just robbing MAGA blind."

Another said, "Seems to me that Herve Pierre Braillard should be called to testify before the Senate to find out what is being done for $18k/month for a woman that doesn't leave her apartment. Oh, wait... I know..."

A third person wondered, "If Herve Pierre Braillard is a stylist, why on earth would the payments be listed as strategy consulting? Also, I have never paid my stylist the same amount every month. Questionable."

One more person commented, "These attorney fees are wild! But, I see no issue w/ payments to Herve Pierre Braillard. While Donald humiliated America for 4+ years.. at least Melania had really fab clothes!"

The Ex-President's Super PAC & MAGA PAC Are Bleeding Money Due To Legal Expenses

MEGA

Aside from Melania's stylist's fees, the ex-president is reportedly also bleeding money due to his hefty legal bills, which are a result of the legal troubles Trump is currently facing amid his re-election campaign.

The latest filing showed that Trump's Make America Great Again PAC and Save America leadership PAC have spent a jaw-dropping $56 million on legal fees. This shocking sum includes $30 million that was spent within the last half of 2023.

According to the Daily Mail, For legal services across 2023, the committees paid over 50 law firms, including those that are defending him in the criminal cases he is facing in New York, Washington, D.C., Florida, and Georgia, in addition to the civil fraud action filed against him.

The former host of "The Apprentice" has multiple legal issues weighing down his PACs, including a criminal case in Manhattan that is linked to alleged hush money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels and charges linked to the January 6 insurrection.

Trump also now owes a total of $83.3 million to former columnist E. Jean Carroll after her recent victory in her defamation case brought against the Republican presidential hopeful.