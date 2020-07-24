Mel Gibson Hospitalized For A Week With Coronavirus In April

Click here to read the full article.

Mel Gibson spent a week in hospital after contracting coronavirus earlier this year, his representatives have told the Daily Telegraph Australia.

Speaking to the paper, a rep for the actor confirmed: “He tested positive in April and spent a week in the hospital. He was treated with the drug Remdesivir, while in the hospital, and has tested negative numerous times since then as well as positive for the antibodies.”

California-based Gibson, 64, appears to have made a full recovery from the virus and was pictured walking in Malibu in July. We have reached out to his reps.

President Trump has boasted that the U.S. bought up almost all the world’s supply of antiviral drug Remdesivir, which is manufactured in the U.S.

Other prominent actors to have contracted coronavirus include Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba and Olga Kurylenko.

California’s daily deaths from the coronavirus reached a record 157 yesterday for a total of 8,027. The state also saw a massive 12,040 new COVID infections in the prior 24 hours.

