Mel B Officially Divorced from Stephen Belafonte After 10 Years of Marriage

Melanie “Mel B” Brown and Stephen Belafonte are no longer wife and husband.

The pair, who wed in Las Vegas in June 2007, officially finalized their divorce after 10 years of marriage. The legal separation comes nine months after the former Spice Girls member filed for divorce in March.

A rep for Brown, 42, did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The judge ruled that the former couple must split the profit from the sale of their Los Angeles mansion, according to papers obtained by multiple outlets.

In October, Brown and Belafonte, who will share custody of their 6-year-old daughter Madison, reached an agreement on the domestic violence portion of their divorce with the America’s Got Talent judge agreeing to drop the temporary restraining order she filed in April against Belafonte.

PEOPLE confirmed in July that Brown was ordered to pay Belafonte $40,000 per month in temporary spousal support and pay for $140,000 in attorney fees and forensic fees on Belafonte’s behalf.

On Friday, Belafonte appeared to be celebrating the divorce being finalized on social media, quoting Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech. “FREE at LAST!! #celabrationtime,” he captioned a photo of the civil rights activist.

Their contentious divorce battle made headlines several times during the court proceedings.

Amid her restraining order filings in April, Brown claimed that Belafonte hired a German exchange student, Lorraine Gilles, to be their nanny and pitted the two women against each other. Brown claimed the nanny’s relationship with Belafonte became sexual and that he impregnated her before demanding an abortion.

The singer was granted a restraining order against Gilles in April, but Gilles, in turn, sued Brown for defamation, claiming her pregnancy was the result of a one-night stand. Their battle remains unresolved.

Then in October, Brown claimed Belafonte drugged her throughout “much to most” of the relationship, according to his lawyer, Philip Cohen, as reported by multiple outlets.