Mel B ‘Doing Fine Now’ Following Hospital Stay After Herpes Infection Rendered Her Blind: Source

Melanie “Mel B” Brown’s vision has been restored after she was temporarily blinded last week.

According to U.K. outlet The Sun, the 43-year-old singer went to the hospital on Friday, complaining of being blinded in her right eye. (Her left was permanently damaged following a laser eye surgery gone wrong in the ’90s.)

After her vision returned, the singer reportedly left the hospital and returned to rehearsals for the upcoming Spice Girls tour.

“She’s doing fine now, she’s not blind,” a source tells PEOPLE. “This has happened before. She has herpes in her eye, so this can happen.”

“She told the doctor she was blind because she couldn’t see but her eye is OK,” the source says. “They gave her some drops and she’s good now. It was nothing major.”

The source adds that rehearsals for the tour, which kicks off on Friday, are going smoothly.

“They just had the friends and family show and it went well, her youngest daughter came out. She’s very involved with the tour and she’s excited about it. All is going well,” the source adds.

A rep for Brown did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

On Sunday, while preparing for the “dress run” of their show, Brown posted a glamorous behind-the-scenes clip of her bedazzled animal-print nails.

“Getting glam ready for “spice girls” dress run yipppeeee,” she wrote.

Tagging her fellow bandmates Melanie “Mel C” Chisholm, Geri Halliwell Horner and Emma Bunton, she added “it’s Show time.”

The four women, who are hitting the road without fellow bandmate Victoria Beckham, have put on a united front throughout the rehearsal process despite a little drama.

Shortly after Brown claimed that she and Halliwell Horner slept together back in the day — claims which Halliwell Horner went on to deny — the pair seemed to put the incident behind them.

In a handful of clips and photos shared on the group’s official Twitter page last month, the pair were seen enjoying each other’s company alongside their fellow groupmates.

One group photo from the day even shows all four women sitting together on a rehearsal prop while working on a number.

Building up anticipation for the upcoming tour dates, the image’s caption read, “remember to sure enjoy the show.”

In March, Halliwell Horner, who famously split from the Spice Girls in 1998, denied allegations that she had sex with her bandmate in the mid-’90s after Brown said they did in an interview, revealing that it “wasn’t a big deal” and “just a one-night thing.”

A rep for Halliwell Horner told PEOPLE at the time that the claim is “simply not true and has been very hurtful to her family.”

Weeks later, Bunton went on to reassure fans that the pair are still on amicable terms and are focusing on tour preparations.

The Spice Girls kick off their tour in Dublin, Ireland, on May 24.