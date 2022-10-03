Mehdi Hasan claims Republicans have been rushing to congratulate 'neo-fascist' future leader of Italy

MSNBC ’s Mehdi Hasan ripped into Republican lawmakers on The Mehdi Hasan Show Sunday for rushing to congratulate Giorgia Meloni , who will soon become the first female prime minister of Italy. Meloni once praised former Italian dictator Benito Mussolini, and is a member of the party formed by supporters of Mussolini after his death.

“Giorgia Meloni, leader of the far-right Neo-fascist Brothers of Italy Party, is poised to become that country’s next prime minister,” Hasan said, “and Republicans here in the U.S. have been falling over themselves to congratulate her on her win, and identify themselves with the Neo-fascist.”

Hasan specifically called out former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo , Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton and Texas Senator Ted Cruz , who retweeted a video of a speech given by Meloni in which she talks about “financial speculators.”

“When an old speech of Meloni’s decrying financial speculators, yes, financial speculators, I think we all know who she’s referring to right there, went viral in right-wing circles,” Hasan said, “Republican Senator Ted Cruz tweeted, ’Spectacular,’ even though his own wife is a managing director at what some would say is the grand champion of actual financial speculators, Goldman Sachs.”

Hasan also called out many in the media for choosing to focus on Meloni’s gender rather than her politics, despite the Biden administration’s warning about her election and democracy around the world.

“What’s been so depressing,” Hasan said, “is to see so much of the, quote unquote, liberal media, the mainstream media, the MSM, giving a pass to Meloni, or playing down her and her party’s fascist roots, focusing more on the fact that she’s female, and less on the fact that she’s, you know, fascistic.”

The Mehdi Hasan Show airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on MSNBC.

