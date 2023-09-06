Megyn Kelly, Just Asking Questions: Are the Obamas Running a ‘Shadow Puppet’ Gov’t?

Ex-Fox News star Megyn Kelly on Tuesday night suggested a “lot of people” believe that Barack and Michelle Obama are secretly running a “shadow puppet” government while suggesting the former first lady may supplant President Joe Biden in the 2024 White House race.

Appearing on her former Fox colleague Eric Bolling’s Newsmax show, Kelly—who now hosts her own show on SiriusXM—also claimed that a Michelle Obama run would motivate Republicans because the former first lady doesn’t “like America.”

In recent days, with rumors swirling in the tabloids that “desperate Democrats” are “begging” Michelle Obama to run for president out of concerns about Biden’s age and mental fitness, conservative media has suddenly begun focusing its energy on the ex-president and his wife. (Fox News host-turned-Twitter-podcaster Tucker Carlson, for instance, has revived discredited decade-old claims about Obama’s crack-fueled gay sex parties.)

Kelly, who was ousted from NBC News in 2018 for defending blackface, agreed with Bolling that the Obamas would love nothing more than to return to the White House and that the former president is likely “puppeteering” the Biden administration. Bolling also noted that Kelly had previously floated the idea of Michelle Obama replacing Biden on the Democratic ticket.

“There are a lot of people who think the Obamas are already running the government and that there is some sort of shadow puppet situation going on that they’re controlling,” she declared. “There’s been questions from the beginning—is it Joe Biden really making the calls?”

Kelly continued: “I think Michelle Obama is seen as a savior figure by the Democrats who think she’s the most beautiful person ever. They think she’s the strongest leader. They think she’s their big hope.”

The conservative pundit added that “she’s also going to motivate Republicans,” although Kelly scoffed at the idea that it would be at all because of racism.

“No, it’s because you don’t like America,” Kelly rhetorically addressed Obama. “And it’s not just from your weird comments when Barack was running that, For the first time in my life, I’m really proud of my country.” Kelly then took issue with the ex-first lady revealing that she only recently stopped straightening her hair because she was worried that Americans “weren’t ready” for a Black woman’s natural hair in the White House.

“Really? I mean it’s the same country that made Oprah Winfrey an absolute billionaire, and I watched that show daily and Oprah wore her hair however the hell she wanted,” Kelly continued. “But this woman has no faith in the goodness of Americans.”

Even before her blackface scandal at NBC News, the ex-Fox News anchor has long courted controversy with comments that have been perceived as racist, including towards Michelle Obama herself. For example, during one Fox News broadcast, Kelly’s show ran an on-air graphic referring to Michelle as “Obama’s Baby Mama.”

