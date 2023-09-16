Megyn Kelly brought Donald Trump on as a guest on “The Megyn Kelly Show” this week and took the opportunity to inquire about the former president’s home life and his family. Confusingly, Kelly also used the interview as a chance to draw an unlikely parallel between Melania Trump and White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, bringing up each of their appearances in fashion magazine Vogue.

After Melania came up, Kelly asked Trump, “Do you believe they never put her on Vogue, on the cover of Vogue? And they just they just let Karine Jean-Pierre in there?”

Kelly was referencing a Sept. 7 Vogue profile on Jean-Pierre.

As Trump told Kelly, his wife had been featured on the magazine’s cover before he ran for president, but the outlet did not ask her again after he launched his campaign. He said, “once I said I’m running for president, that was, that was the end of the cover.”

Trump added that his wife and Vogue leader Anna Wintour were formerly friendly, but things have since shifted.

“It’s, by the way, and it’s so sad. But she doesn’t care,” Trump said. “She’s been on the cover of the magazines for a long time, and she was on the cover of Vogue before. And she was actually very friendly with Anna Wintour. But once I ran for politics, that was the end of that.”

Not appearing on the cover of Vogue following her husband’s successful presidential bid seems to be a sore spot for Melania, who was asked by Wintour to appear in the magazine twice (before and after Trump’s inauguration), but who declined after the publication would not guarantee a cover story. Melania later told “Fox & Friends Weekend” host Pete Hegseth that Vogue was “biased” against her.

The post Megyn Kelly Asks Trump Why Vogue Didn’t Feature Melania but ‘Just Let Karine Jean-Pierre in There’ (Video) appeared first on TheWrap.