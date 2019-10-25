Megyn Kelly and Rose McGowan selfie sparks speculation: ‘Brainstorming’

Rose McGowan’s #RoseArmy apparently has a new member: Megyn Kelly.

The newswoman shared a photo of herself taking a selfie with McGowan on Friday. There was no caption, leading to quick speculation about what brought the women together. Minutes later, McGowan shared the same black-and-white snapshot, writing, “brainstorming,” leading to many more people on social media asking “Why?”

Megyn Kelly and Rose McGowan cryptically come together for "brainstorming." (Screenshot: Rose McGowan via Twitter) More

Kelly, who hasn’t yet landed anywhere after abruptly leaving NBC last year, has been using her platform as of late to speak out against sexual harassment and non-disclosure agreements. On Oct. 17, she returned to her old stomping grounds, Fox News, to give her her first post-NBC TV interview to Tucker Carlson, during which she called for the Peacock Network to hire an outside investigator to look into the Matt Lauer cover-up allegations surfaced in Ronan Farrow’s new book, Catch and Kill.





Kelly continued to press the issue in a subsequent interview with Us Weekly and has used Twitter to go head-to-head with a critic telling her she should sit back and enjoy her money instead of returning to the spotlight. She responded, “I’ve chosen to speak up for women being harassed and abused who have been muzzled by NDAs. Sorry you find that annoying.”

And while she’s not participating in it, Kelly’s sexual harassment in the workplace story will soon be playing out in the big screen in Bombshell, the story of Fox News honcho Roger Ailes being taken down.

Of course, McGowan is one of the most vocal of Harvey Weinstein’s accusers. She reached a $100,000 settlement with the disgraced producer after claiming he sexually assaulted her 1997. She first spoke out about the alleged crime publicly in 2017 after the first Weinstein exposés (including Farrow’s) hit the news — and she’s been battling Weinstein ever since.

On Wednesday, the Brave author filed a racketeering lawsuit against Weinstein, his former attorneys Lisa Bloom and David Boies and the spy firm Black Cube, claiming they worked to discredit her rape allegation. McGowan wrote on Instagram Thursday that she worried a new smear campaign would star as a result of her lawsuit against Weinstein.

Weinstein — accused of varying degrees of sexual misconduct by approximately 90 women — has denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex. In January, he is scheduled to go to trial in NYC on charges of rape, criminal sexual act and predatory sexual assault, stemming from the accusations of two women.

So what exactly could Kelly and McGowan be “brainstorming” on? There is a report that Kelly is planning on launching her own news production company, including a video podcast, so it could be some type of interview. And while that remains to be seen, social media is very curious about the collab.

Is that.....



What??? Whyyyyy??



Huh? I’m so confuzzled. — Daya (@Thereal_Daya) October 25, 2019

What...? What are you doing and why? — Nelida (@NelidaUtuwatu) October 25, 2019

While people are curious, they’re not necessarily excited. Let’s face it — they’re both polarizing figures. And politics plays a part too.

wait what no 😟 — Rose 🐈 (@msrosemarienyc) October 25, 2019

I'm out. Good luck — Thelonius Punk🌹🎃🧹💀 (@Dorianwallace) October 25, 2019

This looks creepy — daenerys did nothing wrong (@mikeyt2593) October 25, 2019

Nah, it’s a hard pass for me with anything involving that clown. Sorry not sorry. — QA (@TuSol95) October 25, 2019

Why are you hanging out with Fox News throwaways? — Eric Russo (@Daktari1975) October 25, 2019

But many are expecting whatever it is to be related to their work as #MeToo advocates. And they are getting some applause for that.





I applaud this collaboration in their efforts. Women......save the 🌎. — Kim (@Kimmer4444) October 25, 2019

Kick some ass — Jason W. (@j4539w) October 25, 2019

Drag them! — Bird Nerd 🦆🇺🇸🦆🇺🇸 (@rescuemomoffive) October 25, 2019

Oh hell yes. — Zed Delecto 🕚🥁 (@TheZed11) October 25, 2019

