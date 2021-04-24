Meghan Trainor Shares Video of 2-Month-Old Son Riley's 'Rocky Start': He Is Now 'Happy and Healthy'

Ally Mauch
·2 min read
  Meghan Trainor/Instagram; Mike Marsland/WireImage  

Meghan Trainor is looking back on her infant son Riley's journey so far. 

The mom of one, 27, shared a TikTok video on Instagram documenting 2-month-old Riley's early days in the hospital, revealing in the caption that the newborn had a "rocky start." 

"We had a rocky start.. but Riley is perfect, happy and healthy 💙 so lucky to be your mama sweet boy," wrote the "All About That Bass" singer, who shares her son with husband Daryl Sabara

At the start of the video — set to "If You Love Her," a song by Forest Blakk featuring Trainor — baby Riley is hooked up to various tubes and wires while Trainor looks on via FaceTime. In the next clip, a teary-eyed Trainor is on FaceTime again as Sabara, 28, holds their son in a hospital room. 

Finally, the TikTok clip captures Riley being placed on Trainor's chest and things only go up from there — the rest of the video shows his growth so far and various happy moments with his parents. 

Trainor welcomed Riley, her first child, via cesarean on Feb. 8. The singer and Sabara announced the news on Instagram almost a week later, along with photos of the family of three at the hospital.

"This sweet baby boy's due date was today on Valentine's Day 💝 We got to meet him Monday, Feb 8th! We are SO IN LOVE 🥰😭 Thank you @darylsabara for the best Valentine's gift ever! Welcome to the world Riley!" Trainor shared at the time.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Meghan Trainor (@meghan_trainor)

"Riley 7lbs 8oz 2/8/21 ps-@meghan_trainor you are my forever Valentine and I'm so beyond grateful for you bringing our son into the world," her Spy Kids star husband raved in his own post. 

Trainor marked Riley's turning 2 months old with another sweet video on Instagram, this one featuring the baby giggling and smiling at his mom as she tells him he's "beautiful." 

"My heart," she captioned the clip. "Baby Riley is 2 months old and smiling more than ever!"

