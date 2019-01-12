Meghan Trainor and Husband Daryl Sabara Enjoy Romantic Honeymoon in Bora Bora

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara are in honeymoon heaven.

The newlyweds couldn't be more in love while enjoying a tropical getaway as husband and wife at the luxury Brando resort in Bora Bora. On Friday, the “All About That Bass” singer took to her Instagram Story to share a slew of photos from her December wedding, before giving fans a look at her and Sabara’s sun-filled honeymoon, which also included their families.

"Best honeymoon/familymoon ever💖 📸 taken by my HUSBAND @darylsabara,” Trainor wrote alongside a photo of herself in a yellow dress and staring out into the clear blue water.

On his end, Sabara, 26, shared a photo of his lady love, writing, “Best honeymoon/familymoon all because of my wife/love of my life @meghan_trainor.”

The 25-year-old singer also shared a black-and-white snap of her and Sabara’s wedding rings, as well as herself soaking up the sun, and the two sharing a kiss.

