All About Meghan Trainor's 'Glamorous' and 'Modern' Wedding Dress

Meghan Trainor married actor Daryl Sabara on Saturday — her 25th birthday — during a romantic ceremony in Los Angeles, and PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the pop star’s custom dress.

Trainor, 25, walked down the aisle wearing a show-stopping Berta gown featuring a dramatic handmade veil and cape covered with hundreds of hand-sewn appliqués, crystals and beads, the designer behind her dress, Berta Balilti, tells PEOPLE exclusively.

“Meghan loved the Berta look and style to begin with, and she had her eyes set on a specific new design from the brand’s new Athens collection,” Balilti, who founded the Israeli-based bridal fashion house Berta, shares. “She just had a few modification requests to make it a bit more modest, but the main inspiration was a sparkly glamorous look, which we’re known for.”

After taking two months to construct the custom design and two fittings with Trainor, the star’s “glamorous, sensational and modern” gown was complete. “She looked super tasteful,” Balilti says.

The “Dear Future Husband” singer says she had a long list of non-negotiable qualities she wanted in her wedding dress, but that all went out the window the second she stepped into her gown.

“I worked with my stylist [Hayley Atkin]. I always do this to her, poor girl. She’s amazing,” Trainor tells PEOPLE.

“I told her, hey, I want sparkly and I want it to show my curves,” she shares, explaining that she’s “been working hard on my body” and wanted to show it off.

“So I put on this dress that she built with this company, and … I didn’t have that moment, like, ‘Wow.’ Luckily, I do fittings a lot, so I know what it’s supposed to feel like. And then I was like, ‘Let’s do another thing and just bring a bunch of dresses.’ And she brought one that was completely opposite, off-the-shoulder, very elegant, very plain and just classy,” Trainor shares. “And I put that on, and everyone in the room was like, ‘Oh my God!’”

Her stylist told her she “had a feeling it would be this because it’s completely the opposite of what you wanted.”

“I couldn’t stop doing this goofy smile, where I was like, looking at myself in the mirror,” Trainor remarks. “That’s when it kind of really hit me, like, ‘Wow, I’m gonna be so pretty!’ and I just started yelling at everyone, ‘I’m gonna be so pretty!’ ”

“I didn’t look like a glam pop star — I just looked like a really beautiful woman that I’ve always wanted to look like since I was my uncomfortable 13-year-old self, and I was just like reaching out to her like, ‘We did it!’” she adds.



After the ceremony, Trainor made a quick outfit change into a sexy, relaxed lace suit straight off the runway from Canadian fashion designer Rita Vinieris for her reception.

Trainor and Sabara, 26, tied the knot in Los Angeles in front of 100 close friends and family in an intimate backyard ceremony at their L.A. home, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed.

“It’s the beginning of an awesome, whole new life,” said Trainor. “I got way more than I ever wished for.”

“I’m the luckiest guy in the world,” added the Spy Kids star.

