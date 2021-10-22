Meghan McCain Swats Away Trump's Latest Attack on Her and Her Dad: 'Thanks for the Publicity Boomer'

Former President Donald Trump issued a lengthy, 200-plus word statement on Friday afternoon again assailing Meghan McCain and her father, the late Sen. John McCain, for all manner of slights — to which the former View co-host just shrugged.

"Thanks for the publicity boomer," Meghan, 36, wrote on Twitter, adding a link to the very audio memoir Trump was referencing.

The two have a long history of bad blood, mostly over Trump's continued disparagement of Meghan's dad, a political opponent, even after his death.

"He [Trump] spends his weekend obsessing over great men because he knows it, and I know it, and all of you know it: He will never be a great man," Meghan said in 2019, criticizing Trump's attacks.

Friday's statement reiterated some of the former president's gripes about Sen. McCain: that he wasn't suitably conservative enough (a likely reference to the vote against Trump's push to dismantle the Affordable Care Act) and that he was connected to the so-called "Steele dossier" containing wild and partially unverified claims about Trump.

In his latest statement, Trump, 75, also attacked Sen. McCain's intelligence and suggested he had to be talked into providing some logistical support for McCain's memorials — which Trump nonetheless boasted of being, somehow, "the world's longest funeral."

Touching on some of what Meghan talks about in her new memoir, including behind-the-scenes conditions at The View, Trump said: "Isn't it funny that Meghan McCain, who has always been a bully and basically a lowlife, is now complaining that it was she who was bullied by the Slobs and Radical Left maniacs of 'The View.' "

He continued: "She should fight back against the Losers of The View the way she fights against very good and well-meaning Republicans, and she would do herself a world of good!"

Meghan has been no less pointed.

"Two years after he died, you still obsess over my dad," she wrote on Twitter in December.

"It kills you that no one will ever love you or remember you like they loved and remember him," she added then. "He served his country with honor, you have disgraced the office of the presidency."

In Bad Republican, her memoir, Meghan remembers what she called a strange phone call with the Trumps after one disparaging remark about her father became public.

"Trump didn't apologize, but he said the reporting [about what he said] was wrong. I just stayed quiet and listened to him talk," McCain says in her book. "Then [First Lady] Melania [Trump] got on the other line and said, 'We love you! We love your dad!' "

" 'No, you don't,' I said. It was the weirdest experience," she continues, "because Trump had said so many things on the record trashing my dad, and now he was telling me that I shouldn't be mad about it. He wouldn't change his tactics, either. He would go on to talk about my father over and over again, always in derogatory ways."