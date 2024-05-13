Meghan McCain Responds to All the Republican Talk on The Valley
Meghan McCain responds to the outrage on The Valley when the group thought Michelle Saniei Lally was a Republican and Zack Wickham saying Republicans in Los Angeles better hide. She reveals that her Republican friends were very offended by Kristen Doute using the party as a slur, calling her tone-deaf to the world we’re in and the polling numbers. She also says Kristen should avoid the White House Correspondents' Dinner if she gets an invitation.