Meghan McCain Responds to All the Republican Talk on The Valley

If you write the words "cis" or "cisgender" on X, you might be served this full-screen message: "This post contains language that may be considered a slur by X and could be used in a harmful manner in violation of our rules," the warning says. Cisgender is an adjective used to refer to people whose gender identity corresponds with their sex assigned at birth. The Canadian government uses these classifications -- transgender, cisgender, and non-binary -- in its census.