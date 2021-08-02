Meghan McCain says there’s 'no good Trump family member' after Mary Trump calls her out on 'The View'

Meghan McCain's last week on the job at The View began with controversy Monday — and she wasn't even in the shot when it happened.

Although McCain was present early in the show, she sat out the co-hosts' virtual interview with guest Mary Trump, a frequent critic of her uncle, former President Donald Trump. The younger Trump, author of the book The Reckoning: Our Nation's Trauma and Finding a Way to Heal, argued with McCain in a previous visit to the ABC talkfest, despite the fact that McCain is no fan of the former POTUS either. McCain is an outspoken conservative, sure, but she has repeatedly decried Donald Trump and his treatment of her father, the late Sen. John McCain.

Mary Trump said her uncle proved that "using racism as a platform is successful," an easy way to divide the country. She noted that the American people need to continue to have the tough conversations about race and gender, ones that are often part of shows such as The View. Then she seemingly called out Meghan McCain, without ever using her name. (Those comments start at about 2:01 in the clip below.)

"It's a shame that your colleague didn't have the courage to come on and have this conversation with me," Trump said. "But I appreciate that you were all willing to take up these very difficult subjects because racism, in my view, is at the heart of everything that's wrong in 21st century America."

McCain responded on Twitter, writing: "There is no 'good' Trump family member to me. Continue to wish they would all just leave me and my entire family the f*** alone."

Just before that, McCain shared a GIF of Elisabeth Moss leaving her office in Mad Men, wearing sunglasses indoors and smoking a cigarette. She captioned it, "4 more days."

McCain announced on the July 1 show that she would be leaving the production after four years, at the end of the season.

"Look, COVID has changed the world for all of us and it changed the way, at least for me, the way I am looking at life," she said then.

She noted the fact that The View tapes in New York City and that she moved to Washington, D.C., during the pandemic affected her decision.

At the time, McCain said working on the talk show was "one of the greatest" privileges of her life.