Meghan McCain defends being the 'big bad Republican' on TV: 'My mere existence triggers the left'

She’s been mocked by Saturday Night Live and John Oliver, grilled by Seth Meyers and accused of being “rude and entitled.” Even so, Meghan McCain has no plans to stand down in the face of criticism.

“I think some people feel the pressure, not just here but on TV in general, when they’re Republicans in front of a liberal audience, to not be the big bad Republican,” McCain says in a new New York Times Magazine feature about her show, The View. “And I don’t care. I should care more, but it’s more important to me to be true to myself.”

The piece calls the Republican daughter of the late Sen. John McCain the “most combative questioner” on the ABC daytime talk show, and acknowledges that its audience includes “hate-watchers” ready to pounce on the latest round of bickering.

“McCain presses buttons for a certain kind of liberal who finds her views the apotheosis of white privilege — as does her tendency to lose her composure or name-drop her father,” notes writer Amanda FitzSimons.

But McCain defends her outspoke nature.

“The Trump years make everything more heated and more intense,” McCain tells FitzSimons. “I am not here to do cooking segments.”

Nor is she going to be cowed by any negative headlines. On Tuesday, a defiant McCain shared an article accusing the media of trying to “belittle” her. The 34-year-old tweeted that she “triggers the left” but she “can’t stop, won’t stop.”

I realize my mere existence triggers the left. Can't stop, won't stop. Even with a target on my back... 🎯 🎯🎯 https://t.co/Mmf40nR20A — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) May 21, 2019

Per usual, her comeback to critics has generated more backlash, with commenters accusing her of “playing the victim.”

I like you Meghan, I’m glad you’re a voice on The View however, that statement was really narcissistic. 😳 — Lynne Charlotte (@lynne_kern) May 21, 2019

A rare combination of excessive self-importance and self-pity. Quite Trumpish. — Edelweiss Pirate (@brathet) May 22, 2019

It's not your political opinion, it's your elitist attitude toward everything. You don't even act like you care to be at the table on @TheView. You use to be the cool millennial that could debate without getting testy. We miss that Meghan! — Edward Mitchem (@EdwardMitchem) May 22, 2019

Meghan, it’s your inability to listen that triggers me. I root for you on the View, but when you yell, talk over others and pout you benefit no one. Also, please read Mueller report and then comment. Your credibility and your ability to guide your supporters depend on it. — Barbara Mills (@bmillsmft) May 21, 2019

I don’t always agree with you and I tend to dig your fashion choices, but really, victim is not a good look. You’re much better than this. — Marc (@MostlyMarky) May 21, 2019

