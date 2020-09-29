Meghan McCain says she and day-old baby Liberty will be watching the presidential debate

Meghan McCain’s baby girl may have just been born, but she’s ready for her first presidential debate. After all, politics are in her genes.

News broke that The View co-host, 35, had given birth to her baby girl — given the name of Liberty Sage McCain Domenech — on Monday night, and her co-hosts on the daytime talk show celebrated the baby’s arrival on Tuesday’s show.

"There's a new baby in town!"@WhoopiGoldberg and @TheView co-hosts congratulate @MeghanMcCain and her husband Ben Domenech on the arrival of their daughter, Liberty Sage McCain Domenech. https://t.co/IsnOQPxrel pic.twitter.com/aQYZJ8wmb8 — The View (@TheView) September 29, 2020

At the top of the episode, Whoopi Goldberg informed viewers, “Stop the presses. There's a new baby in town... We're talking about the new baby that arrived for Meghan and her husband Ben [Domenech],” founder of a conservative website. “It's a little girl... We've been waiting and waiting and she’s arrived.”

The new mom pulled herself out of post-delivery euphoria to reshare her colleagues’ congratulations — and thank her fans “from the bottom of my heart for all the wonderful well-wishes and overwhelming kindness.” McCain — who had a “horrendous” miscarriage in 2019 — said she and Domenech are “completely and utterly in love” with Liberty and are feeling “indescribably blessed/blissed out.”

Meghan McCain's daughter has arrived and she has a very patriotic name. (Photo: Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images)

She also promised that Liberty — whose name is obviously a very patriotic one‚ right from the Declaration of Independence (“Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness”) — will “be watching her first debate” tonight — in which President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden face-off — and it will be a family affair. (Biden is a McCain family friend while Trump has publicly criticized McCain’s late father, Sen. John McCain. On Tuesday, it was announced McCain’s mother, Cindy McCain, will join Biden on his transition team as an adviser.)

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart for all the wonderful well wishes and overwhelming kindness. Ben and I are completely and utterly in love with our daughter and feeling indescribably blessed/blissed out. We will be watching her first debate as a family together tonight! — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) September 29, 2020

McCain also reshared a sweet message from her mom Cindy calling Liberty “a darling baby girl,” and saying that her late husband was “looking down” on the happy milestone.

I’m so pleased to announce the birth of my third grandchild, Liberty Sage. A darling baby girl! I know John is looking down! — Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) September 29, 2020

McCain also responded to Rep. Tulsi Gabbard’s tweet congratulating her by saying that she can’t wait for her to meet the baby.

We love you! Can’t wait for you both to meet her! ♥️ — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) September 29, 2020

McCain and Domenech have been staying in Virginia, outside Washington, D.C., amid the coronavirus pandemic, with the conservative co-host appearing virtually on her talk show. McCain is expected to take a three-week maternity leave, returning before the presidential election.

