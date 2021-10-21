Meghan McCain still angry at Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner

On Wednesday’s Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Meghan McCain discussed Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump crashing her father Senator John McCain’s funeral in 2018. At the time McCain revealed her disappointment in their attendance, saying on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, “In the words of Cardi B., they’re gonna have beef with me forever.” And it appears time has not mended old wounds.

“They should never have come,” McCain said. “They had no business being there. I remember seeing them and seeing her specifically. They had no goddamn business being there and it’s something that still angers me clearly.”

McCain also shared a phone conversation she had with Donald and Melania Trump after the former president reportedly mocked her father because of the injuries he suffered as a prisoner of war in Vietnam. At the time, her father had recently been diagnosed with brain cancer and McCain was incredibly upset.

What more must my family be put through right now? This is abhorrent. https://t.co/xJmFdh93xL — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) September 27, 2017

“It was a very weird conversation,” McCain recalled. “[Donald Trump] said, ‘It's all fake news! It's a lie. I never did that, I never did that, I never did that.”

McCain said Trump put his wife on the phone to try and smooth things over.

“She said, ‘We love you, we love you,’ McCain remembered. “I was like, ‘No, you don't.’”

While the conversation was “weird,” McCain believed that it was a moment in which the Trumps realized they may have crossed the line with their political rhetoric.

“It was, like, very uncomfortable because it was the only time I've ever had an interaction with them,” McCain said. “And it was the closest they've ever come, I felt, to realizing what they were doing and the damage it caused. And, you know, he lost Arizona so all is well now.”

