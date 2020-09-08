Meghan McCain gets blunt with Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Trump’s alleged treatment of military: ‘We do not feel respected’

On Tuesday’s episode of The View, former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders faced a tough, critical audience.

Sanders played defense for President Donald Trump in the wake of an article in The Atlantic that alleges Trump called fallen veterans “losers” and “suckers.” Trump has denied that he made such a remark.

Meghan McCain’s father John McCain, who died in 2018, was a frequent target for Trump. The View co-host tweeted that the president’s reported comments were “painful” and she confronted Sanders on the show.

This never stops being incredibly painful, triggering, and it rips off new layers of grief that wreak havoc on my life. I wouldn't wish any of it on my worst enemy. I truly pray for peace for my family, our grief, and for this country. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) September 4, 2020

“The problem with this story is it seems like something that he would do,” McCain told Sanders, referring to the Atlantic article. “I know for me and my brothers who serve, we do not feel respected. We are a military family that does not feel respected or appreciated by this president.”

Sanders has disputed the Atlantic story, calling it “bs” and saying she was in the room when the President reportedly made those comments. But she did concede that McCain and Trump did not get along.

“There’s no denying the fact that not only did Donald Trump dislike your father, your father disliked the president and they had some very heated exchanges,” Sanders said, to which McCain agreed.

The conversation then moved on to the police shooting of Jacob Blake and the protests in Kenosha, Wis. and across the country.

At one point, Sanders pivoted from that to Trump’s alleged empowerment of the African-American community — and Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar were not having it.

“[Trump’s] done more than his predecessors, we have the lowest unemployment for Black Americans,” Sanders began to say, causing Goldberg to scoff and say, “Oh my God.” As Sanders plowed through her talking points, Behar interrupted, joking, “Sarah, it’s only an hour show!”

After the show concluded, Meghan McCain tweeted her thanks to Sanders for appearing on the show, calling her “brave” for facing her and the other co-hosts.

Thank you @SarahHuckabee for joining @TheView today. We do not agree on every issue, but you’re a talented, hardworking, conservative woman and I have respect for any person brave enough to join our panel and answer hard questions. Best of luck on your book tour. 🇺🇸 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) September 8, 2020

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: