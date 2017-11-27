Meghan Markle: 7 films and TV shows you never realised she was in

Meghan Markle’s acting career has seen her appear in big series but with a small role.

Meghan Markle is about take on her most challenging role to date after becoming engaged to British royal Prince Harry.

She follows in the footsteps of actress Grace Kelly, who became a royal after marrying Prince Rainier III of Monaco in 1956, though she won’t hold as lofty a title.

The question is, will Markle give up her acting career now that she’s about to join the British royal family? Kate Middleton put her fashion buying career to one side after marrying Prince William in 2011, but Grace Kelly continued to act in Hollywood movies as a princess.

Markley arguably doesn’t have the same sort of star power that Kelly had during her prime; her most high profile role to date is Rachel Zane in the American legal drama Suits, which she is reportedly now leaving after eight seasons.

Here are XX other film and television series you may not have realised the actress has appeared in…

Horrible Bosses (2011)

View photos Meghan Markle in Horrible Bosses More

Meghan played a Jamie, delivery woman who is hit on by Jason Sudeikis’ character Kurt.

Remember Me (2010)

View photos Meghan Markle in Remember Me More

The actress plays a bartender – also called Megan – who serves Robert Pattinson’s Tyler Hawkins and Tate Ellington’s Aidan Hall.

The League (2009)

View photos Meghan Markle in The League More

Meghan played a girl at a bar – called Meghan again – who is chatted up by Mark Duplass’ character Pete in season one, episode 2, “The Bounce Test.”

Fringe (2009)

View photos Meghan Markle in Fringe More

The actress had a two-episode arc as Junior FBI Agent Amy Jessup in JJ Abrams’ sci-fi drama series.

Knight Rider (2009)

View photos Meghan Markle in Knight Rider More

Meghan played a cage fighter in season one, episode 14, “Fight Night.”

90210 (2008)

View photos Meghan Markle in 90210 More

The actress played a character called Wendy who has a rather brief sexual encounter with Dustin Milligan’s character Ethan in his car.

CSI: NY (2008)

View photos Meghan Markle in CSI: NY More

Meghan played a maid called Veronica Perez, who is payed to dress in lingerie while cleaning for businessmen.

It’s unlikely she’ll be playing anymore of these type of roles once she becomes a Windsor.

READ MORE

Prince Harry’s Star Wars cameo revealed

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry engaged



