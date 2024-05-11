Meghan Markle Wears White Sleeveless Column Dress During Invictus Games Tour

On Friday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex began their visit to Nigeria, having received an invitation to the country from Chief of Defense staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa. The itinerary has been highlighting the mission of Prince Harry’s Invictus Games and the event’s anniversary. Nigeria participated in the games for the first time in September 2023 in Germany.

On Saturday, the couple attended a reception for military families that included a special unveiling of a local rehabilitation center. For the reception, Meghan was wearing a strapless white linen column gown from St. Agni, matched by her husband in a linen suit.

KOLA SULAIMON

The Duchess has her hair swept into an updo and a soft natural makeup palette. She wore gold earrings and a diamond pendant necklace.

KOLA SULAIMON

Earlier in the day, they attended an exhibition volleyball match at Nigeria Unconquered, a local charity organization that supports wounded, injured, or sick service members. At that event, Meghan was styled in a keyhole sundress with a high leg slit. The dress was made from a bold black-and-tan printed fabric in a palm frond pattern.

Anadolu

She wore it with large black sunglasses, thong sandals, and several gold bangles on her wrist. Harry was wearing his Invictus Games polo top.

KOLA SULAIMON

A day earlier, the royal couple met with the Chief of Defence Staff at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja and Meghan wore a white suit with pointed tan boots.

Andrew Esiebo

They also visited Lightway Academy together and enjoyed a cultural exhibition. Meghan was in a sleeveless salmon pink dress with a skirt that touched the floor.

Andrew Esiebo

On Sunday, the Duke and Duchess are planning to continue their busy schedule of events beginning with a basketball clinic with Giants of Africa, a cultural reception, and finally a polo fundraiser for Nigeria: Unconquered.

It is the tenth anniversary of the Invictus Games, which invites wounded, injured and sick veterans and serving armed forces members to compete in various games. He commemorated the significant anniversary in London with a Service of Thanksgiving Service at St. Paul’s Cathedral before beginning his tour in the west African country.

