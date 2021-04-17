Meghan Markle Is Watching Prince Philip's Funeral From Home as She Was Hopeful to Be Able to Attend

Mark Large - Pool/Getty Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle is honoring her grandfather-in-law, Prince Philip, as she watches his funeral service from her and Prince Harry's home in Montecito, PEOPLE confirms.

The Duchess of Sussex was hopeful to be able to attend but was not cleared for travel by her physician at this stage in her pregnancy. Meghan is expecting the couple's second child — a baby girl — this summer.

The couple provided a wreath that has been laid for the Duke of Edinburgh on Saturday. Designed by Willow Crossley, who also worked with the couple on the flower arrangements for their wedding reception, Archie's christening and the launch event for the Hubb Community cookbook, the wreath features a variety of locally sourced flowers.

Meghan and Harry specifically requested for it to include Acanthus mollis (Bear's breeches), the national flower of Greece, to represent Prince Philip's heritage; and eryngium (sea holly), to represent the Royal Marines. The wreath also features campanula to represent gratitude and everlasting love, rosemary to signify remembrance, lavender for devotion, and roses in honor of June being The Duke of Edinburgh's birth month. The card accompanying the wreath was handwritten by Meghan.

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images Prince Philip, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Last Sunday, Harry returned to the U.K. from California for the first time in over a year to attend his grandfather's funeral following the Duke of Edinburgh's death at the age of 99 on April 9. Harry has been quarantining at his Frogmore Cottage home in the U.K.

While it is custom for those who hold military rank to wear their uniforms at state occasions, attendees are attending the funeral in mourning dress instead.

Harry is also wearing his KCVO Neck Order and Star, Afghanistan Campaign medal, Gold Jubilee medal and Diamond Jubilee medal.

Harry and his grandfather hold a unique connection in their shared active service—including in combat—as part of the British Armed Forces. The Duke of Edinburgh was a decorated Naval officer whose military career spanned World War II, and the Duke of Sussex's 10 years of active-duty service included two tours of duty on the frontlines in Afghanistan.

Phil Walter/Getty Prince Harry and Prince Philip

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Duke of Edinburgh is being laid to rest surrounded only by a guest list of 30 close family members and friends.

"Ironically, it is probably how he would have liked," former palace spokeswoman Ailsa Anderson tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "No fuss, no bother. Right through his life, he never knew what all the fuss was about."