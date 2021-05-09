Meghan Markle Talked About How the Pandemic Will Shape Unborn Daughter's Future in Vax Live Speech

Kayleigh Roberts
3 min read
  • Although she was not able appear in person at Global Citizen's Vax Live: The Concert To Reunite The World, Meghan Markle, who co-chaired the event alongside her husband, Prince Harry, did record a special message for the occasion.

  • In a heartfelt message recorded outside in a garden, a very pregnant Meghan discussed the longterm implications the coronavirus pandemic will have for women—and more specifically women of color—for years to come.

  • "It's critical that our recovery prioritizes the health, safety and success of everyone, and particularly women who have been disproportionately affected by this pandemic," Meghan said. "Women, and especially women of color, have seen a generation of economic gain wiped out. Since the pandemic began, nearly 5.5 million women have lost work in the U.S., and 47 million more women around the world are expected to slip into extreme poverty."

Meghan Markle is looking ahead to the longterm impacts of the coronavirus pandemic and how the pandemic will shape her daughter's future.

Although she was not able to attend Global Citizen's Vax Live: The Concert To Reunite The World, Meghan, who co-chaired the event alongside her husband, Prince Harry, recorded a video message for the occasion. During her speech, the Duchess of Sussex discussed the ways in which the pandemic has not affected people equally. Specifically, she highlighted the ways in which women—and especially women of color—have been hit harder than other groups by the pandemic and the effect that will have on future generations of women generally and women of color specifically.

In her brief speech, Meghan, who will soon give birth to a biracial baby girl herself, said:

"The past year has been defined by communities coming together tirelessly and heroically to tackle COVID-19. And we've gathered tonight because the road ahead is getting brighter, but it's going to take every one of us to find our way forward. As campaign chairs of VAX LIVE, my husband and I believe it's critical that our recovery prioritizes the health, safety and success of everyone, and particularly women who have been disproportionately affected by this pandemic. Women, and especially women of color, have seen a generation of economic gain wiped out. Since the pandemic began, nearly 5.5 million women have lost work in the U.S., and 47 million more women around the world are expected to slip into extreme poverty.

My husband and I are thrilled to soon be welcoming a daughter. It's a feeling of joy we share with millions of other families around the world. When we think of her, we think of all the young women and girls around the globe who must be given the ability and support to lead us forward."

Watch Meghan's speech yourself below:

