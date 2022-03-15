Meghan Markle sent Simon Rex a thank-you note for rejecting tabloid offers to lie about the relationship
"I've decided I'm not gonna let you treat us like this anymore and I'm done being quiet," Davidson wrote in a text exchange with West. Pete Davidson Finally Responds to Kanye West… From Kim Kardashian’s Bed Alex Young
In August 2020, the singer visited Hsieh's mansion, which she reportedly found covered in dog feces and candle wax from hundreds of burning candles.
"Should I retire too?" Nina Dobrev joked in the caption of a photo of herself and boyfriend Shaun White enjoying a day at the beach
Paris Jackson has been taking over the world little by little, between beautiful performances in Paris to now, showing her silly and sexy side in a nude, candid shot on Instagram. On March 7, Jackson posted a series of photos to her Instagram, getting ready with Vivienne Westwood. Instead of posting a caption, she tagged […]
Marlee Matlin dated Hurt for two years in the ’80s.
In case you missed it, here are the top five stories from the past week at staugustine.com.
Allegedly, these "mini mansions" housed girls who didn't make the cut to be a Playmate.
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson started his day with a "power + energy breakfast" that's like nothing you've ever seen before
Lady Gaga switched out of her BAFTA awards gown and into a head-turning Gucci design for the Critics Choice Awards where she is nominated for best actress for her performance in House of Gucci
On March 12 at 90s Con, Boy Meets World's Danielle Fishel revealed a shocking secret about her character Topanga. See what she had to say here!
Fans pointed out that Kim Kardashian photoshopped the carpet in a picture she posted of her and Pete Davidson on Instagram.
Hemsworth drinks up to 2 gallons of water a day, then cuts all water before shoots. Dr. McClain said this can cause muscles to look smaller longterm.
Kim Kardashian's SKIMS is expanding with a swimwear line called SKIMS SWIM. The reality star took...
A local drummer surprised his neighbors Saturday morning by plowing his sidewalk dressed as Gene Simmons.
Looks like Ree Drummond will be spending the week doing foster son Jamar's laundry
Simone Biles gets tropical with her soon-to-be husband Jonathan Owens.
Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata, who wed last year, are expecting their first baby together
Obi-Wan Kenobi will include plenty of familiar faces when it debuts May 25, but one Star Wars fan favorite will be noticeably absent. Darth Maul, a chief antagonist of Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi who first appeared in Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace, is not expected to appear in the series. But, sources […]
Kristen Stewart is nominated for her role as Princess Diana in Spencer
Salma Hayek is a total pro when it comes to posing on the red carpet as she did on Sunday at the BAFTA Awards. She also knows how to quickly pivot if things go wrong. While wearing her gorgeous purple velvet Gucci gown, a sudden gust of wind almost took her dress in a totally […]