Meghan Markle to quit Suits after season seven

Meghan Markle will be leaving legal drama Suits at the end of season seven, it’s been confirmed, just a day after the announcement that she’s to marry Prince Harry, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The (likely) future Duchess of Sussex has played ambitious paralegal – and later a fully fledged lawyer – Rachel Zane in the show since its first series in 2011.

Even prior to the announcement of her marriage this week, it was said that she and fellow original cast-member Patrick J. Adams would not be renewing their contracts on the USA Network show.

But now it’s been made official.

In a congratulatory statement, USA Network and Universal Cable Productions said: “From all of us at USA Network and Universal Cable Productions, we want to send our most heartfelt congratulations to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on their engagement.

“Meghan has been a member of our family for seven years and it has been a joy to work with her. We want to thank her for her undeniable passion and dedication to Suits, and we wish her the very best.”

Markle also said during a joint interview with Prince Harry that she intends to retire from acting altogether to concentrate on humanitarian work.

“I don’t see it as giving anything up. I see it as a change. It’s a new chapter,” she said.

