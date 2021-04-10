Meghan Markle will not attend Prince Philip's funeral, says Buckingham Palace

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Elise Solé
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Meghan Markle, pictured with Prince Harry, will not attend the April 17 funeral of Prince Philip, said Buckingham Palace. (Photo: Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese via Getty Images)
Meghan Markle, pictured with Prince Harry, will not attend the April 17 funeral of Prince Philip, said Buckingham Palace. (Photo: Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese via Getty Images)

Meghan Markle will not attend the funeral of Prince Philip, Buckingham Palace announced on Saturday, ending speculation over whether the actress would accompany Prince Harry across the pond. 

"The Duke of Sussex is planning to attend. The Duchess of Sussex has been advised by her physician not to travel. So the duke will be attending," a royal spokesperson told People of the St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle funeral service on April 17, which will be closed to the public in accordance with pandemic guidelines. Markle and Prince Harry, who share son Archie, 1, are expecting their second child, a daughter.  

On Friday, the Duke of Edinburgh who is the husband of Queen Elizabeth, died at age 99, the palace announced "with deep sorrow." That day, Markle, 39, and Prince Harry, 36, posted a tribute to Prince Philip which read, "In loving memory of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh…Thank you for your service.…You will be greatly missed."

Prince Philip, pictured with Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in 2017. (Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images)
Prince Philip, pictured with Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in 2017. (Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images)

It will be Prince Harry's first trip back to England after his and Markle's March 7 CBS interview with Oprah Winfrey, during which Markle revealed that she developed suicidal thoughts while living under palace constraints and without emotional support. The couple, who moved to Montecito, Calif., also claimed that before the 2019 birth of Archie, members of the royal family made racist remarks about his skin tone, allegations the palace said it takes "very seriously."

The interview caused tension among the royals — Harry's older brother Prince William denied that their family is racist and Prince Albert of Monaco called the televised event not "appropriate" — and it's unclear if Harry's visit will heal the family. “Harry will come home, and a meeting between the brothers and perhaps, with luck, a reconciliation over their dead grandfather could be a possibility,” a royal historian Penny Junor told the New York Times.  

Harry, who has always been close to his grandparents, later clarified to Winfrey that neither one was responsible for the racist remarks. 

Markle's due date is not known, but she is believed to be nearing the end of her pregnancy. It's generally safe for pregnant women to fly in the beginning and middle stages of pregnancy barring any complications, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Recommended Stories

  • Billy Horschel slips and slides his way to an impressive par

    Billy Horschel had one heck of a ride on Augusta National's 13th on Saturday.

  • Big Brother star Nikki Grahame has died, aged 38

    Reality TV star Nikki Grahame, who rose to fame as a contestant on Big Brother, has died at the age of 38. She had been suffering from anorexia. Grahame, originally from Northwood in London, appeared on the seventh series of Big Brother in 2006 and quickly became one of the show's most recognisable contestants, complete with her own catchphrase that was born when she shouted "who is she?" repeatedly in the diary room. She became a regular in the tabloid press but she was also struggling with a long-term eating disorder that had worsened during lockdown. She had been receiving treatment at a specialist clinic following a fundraising campaign organised by friends and fans which managed to raise more than £65,000. It was on this Gofundme page that they announced her death on Friday 9 April. "It is with great sadness, we have to let you know that our dear friend Nikki passed away," the statement said. "It breaks our hearts to know that someone who is so precious was taken from us at such a young age. Nikki not only touched the lives of millions of people, but also her friends and family who will miss her immensely.

  • Queen Elizabeth Was Prepared for Prince Philip's Death: She's 'Steady and Calm,' Says Former Staffer

    "She has an enormous amount of family support," Charles Anson tells PEOPLE

  • 'Knocked Up' actress Charlyne Yi calls James Franco a 'sexual predator,' accuses Seth Rogen of enabling him

    She said that she tried to break her legal contract and quit "The Disaster Artist."

  • Camper dies, wife rescued in Death Valley National Park

    An Arizona tourist died and his wife was rescued Friday after their vehicle got two flat tires and they went missing in Death Valley National Park in California. Alexander Lofgren, 32, and Emily Henkel, 27, were found on a steep ledge near Willow Creek in the desert park, but Lofgren was dead, according to a statement from the Inyo Creek Sheriff's Office. Henkel was flown to Lemoore Naval Air Station for treatment, and there was no immediate word on her condition.

  • Too much? BBC gets complaints over Prince Philip coverage

    The U.K.’s national broadcaster switched instantly into mourning mode when Prince Philip’s death was announced but not everyone has agreed with that BBC decision. The BBC canceled its regular programming Friday and aired special coverage hosted by black-clad news anchors throughout the day. The broadcaster received so many complaints alleging its reporting was excessive that it set up a special website page for viewers to register objections if they felt there was “too much TV coverage of the death of HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.”

  • 'Lost golden city of Luxor' discovered by archaeologists in Egypt

    "We spent a lot of time talking about mummies and talking about how they died," one archaeologist said. "This is the ritual of their lives."

  • Marcia Gay Harden suggests Judi Dench 'wasn't so happy' losing to her at the 2001 Oscars

    Marcia Gay Harden says her 2001 Academy Award win for "Pollock" wasn't celebrated by one of her fellow nominees.

  • Dan Crenshaw Announces Emergency Eye Surgery, Will Be ‘Effectively Blind’ for a Month

    Representative Dan Crenshaw (R., Texas) announced that he received emergency surgery on his left eye on Friday, which will leave the congressman “effectively blind” for the next month. Crenshaw said he noticed blurry spots in his vision over the past few days, and was informed by an ophthalmologist that his retina was detaching. The congressman’s right eye was destroyed in an IED explosion while on a 2012 deployment in Afghanistan, and his left eye also required surgery after being injured in the blast. pic.twitter.com/4xKkx3KQxu — Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) April 10, 2021 The Friday surgery “went well, but I will be effectively blind for about a month,” Crenshaw said in a statement on Saturday morning in which he thanked the medical team who conducted the operation. “During the surgery they put a gas bubble in my eye, which acts as a bandage for my retina. This means I have to be face-down for the next week or so, unable to see anything.” Crenshaw added that his congressional offices in Washington, D.C., and Houston would continue to operate normally. Crenshaw was first elected in 2018 to represent Texas’s 2nd Congressional District, winning by about 7 percentage points in an area that encompasses parts of Houston and its suburbs. In the 2020 elections Crenshaw defeated Democratic challenger Sima Ladjevardian by almost 13 percentage points.

  • Prince Philip's regard for German cousins who were kept out of public eye for years

    For decades Prince Philip had to keep his relationship with his German relatives out of the public eye, but in his final years he was able to be seen in public with his cousins, with whom he had privately always been close. When he and the Queen came to Germany for the last time together six years ago, they were entertained at a formal dinner with his cousins in Frankfurt. Donatus, Landgrave of Hesse and a distant cousin, breezily told the British press, “Usually I see them in England at Windsor, so it’s lovely to see them over here.” It was a rare window on a relationship that clearly mattered to Philip. Otherwise the public had to make do with stolen glimpses, like Maximilien, Margrave of Baden, Philip’s 87-year-old nephew, riding in a carriage with him at Windsor ahead of the Queen and Philip’s 70th wedding anniversary in 2017. It was ever thus. When the Queen and Philip married his German cousins were not invited to the wedding. It was 1947 and the Second World War was considered too fresh in the British public’s minds. And Philip’s cousins weren’t just any old Germans. In a foreshadowing of how 60 years later he would walk alongside the young Princes William and Harry behind the coffin of Diana, Princess of Wales, in 1937 the 16-year-old Philip walked behind the coffin of his beloved sister Cecilie in Darmstadt, just outside Frankfurt. Pictures of the funeral procession show the young Prince Philip flanked by officers in full SS regalia, while the watching crowd give the Hitler salute. Another of his sisters, Sophie, sat with Hitler at the wedding of Hermann Goering and was married to Prince Christoph of Hesse, a senior officer in the SS. There is no suggestion Philip ever shared their sentiments — on the contrary, a few years later he would serve on the opposite side in the Second World War.

  • The picture Khloe Kardashian didn't want you to see and the pressure to look perfect

    Khloe Kardashian didn't want anyone to see this photo. What this says about today's unattainable beauty standards and the pressure to look flawless.

  • Tara Reid on box-office bomb 'Josie and the Pussycats': 'If it came out now, it would be huge'

    Tara Reid looks back at the cult classic on its 20th anniversary.

  • DMX remembered by Snoop Dogg, Justin Bieber and more: 'Your gift was so obvious to us all'

    Tributes are pouring in for DMX who passed away on Friday at age 50.

  • Baby's Here! RHOC  Alum Kara Keough Bosworth and Husband Kyle Welcome Son Vaughn Mack

    Kara Keough Bosworth announced the baby news just days after commemorating what would have been her late son McCoy's first birthday

  • Kerry says Biden poised to issue executive order to force banks and investors to reveal climate exposure

    President Joe Biden is set to issue an executive order on climate disclosure within capital markets, a move that could shift investments overall with implications for the fossil-fuel and renewable sectors, according to U.S. climate envoy John Kerry.

  • Matt Gaetz's associate is expected to plead guilty in sex trafficking: What that means for the congressman

    A potential plea deal between prosecutors and Gaetz associate Joel Greenberg "will almost certainly be very bad" for the Florida Republican, said a former federal prosecutor.

  • Report: Texans reporter out of job after calling Deshaun Watson allegations 'a money grab' in radio interview

    A Houston Chronicle reporter had plenty to say about Texans QB's accusers.

  • New Yahoo News/YouGov poll: 6 in 10 Democrats want 'vaccine passports.' 6 in 10 Republicans don’t.

    Republicans and Democrats are sharply divided over the emerging prospect of “vaccine passports” designed to provide proof of immunization against the coronavirus, according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll.

  • High school salutatorian whose yearbook photo went viral hopes to inspire others to be themselves: 'It's OK to be different'

    17-year-old Weronika Jachimowicz does what makes her happy.

  • School report card: Nearly 80 percent of U.S. teachers and school staff received 1 dose of vaccine, more universities require COVID-19 shot come fall

    The CDC says a majority of teachers and school staff received at least 1 dose of vaccine and more universities require students to get vaccinated before returning for the fall semester.