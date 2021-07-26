Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Daughter, Lilibet Diana, Officially Added to the Royal Line of Succession

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter, Lilibet Diana, has been officially added to the royal line of succession — seven weeks after her birth at the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California.

The official Royal.UK website was updated Monday to show Lilibet as eighth in line to the British throne. This is one place behind her big brother, Archie, 2, and two behind Prince Harry, who is currently sixth in line to Queen Elizabeth's throne.

Mom Meghan doesn't appear on the list as she is not royal by birth — nor does Kate Middleton or other royal spouses such as Mike Tindall and Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson, Duchess of York.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/POOL/AFP via Getty Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

The legal basis for the line of succession dates back to the 17th century and the reign of William III (otherwise known as William of Orange). It was most recently amended in 2013 to end the system of male primogeniture, which automatically placed male heirs above their sisters in the line of succession.

At the same time, the amendments also removed a historic rule that a royal could not keep their position on the list if they married a Roman Catholic. The changes came into force in March 2015 — but only apply to royal children born after October 28, 2011.

Chris jackson/PA Queen Elizabeth

Despite this, Lilibet's position on the list is not set in stone: Harry and Meghan's daughter — whose birth certificate was made public on July 6 — will slip further down the line of succession should any of William and Kate's children become parents in the future.

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge - Royal Christmas cards 2020

Matt Porteous / The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/Kensington Palace via Getty The Cambridge family Christmas card

At the moment Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis hold places three to five on the list, behind their father and their grandfather, Prince Charles, who is first in line and heir apparent to the British throne.

Charles, 72, also holds the record for being the longest-serving heir apparent in British history, having held the position since the then Princess Elizabeth acceded to the throne on February 6, 1952. The Prince of Wales was just 3 years old at the time.