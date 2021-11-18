Meghan Markle recalls her last secret date with Prince Harry before relationship was revealed

Meghan Markle made a rare talk show appearance for friend (and neighbor) Ellen DeGeneres. The Duchess of Sussex is a guest on Thursday's Ellen DeGeneres Show where she talked about her and Prince Harry's final date before their relationship was made public.

"[Harry] came to see me in Toronto and our friends and his cousin [Princess] Eugenie and now her husband Jack [Brooksbank] – they came as well. And the four of us snuck out in Halloween costumes to just have one fun night on the town before it was out in the world that we were a couple," Markle said.

No one at the party knew who they were.

"It was a post-apocalypse theme so we had all of this very bizarre costuming on and we were able to just have one final fun night out," the former Suits star added. News of the couple's relationship leaked on Oct. 31, 2016.

Halloween looked a little different this year. The couple, who are parents to Archie and Lilibet, celebrated with DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi.

"We were home and we saw you guys which was great, but we wanted to do something fun for the kids and they were just not into it at all," Markle added. "Archie was a dinosaur for maybe five minutes. Not even five minutes."

Lili was "a little skunk."

Markle discussed her best-selling children's book The Bench, which was based on a poem she wrote for Harry on Father's Day.

"It was about my observation of him and you know, him being a dad, which was the most beautiful thing to watch and, and that was really the intention of it," she shared.