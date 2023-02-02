Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Join Jennifer Aniston and Katy Perry at Ellen and Portia's Vow Renewal

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were among the guests who witnessed Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's surprise vow renewal.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended a gathering on Tuesday, which was thought to be a 50th birthday party for de Rossi — however, the celebration turned into a vow renewal ceremony for DeGeneres and de Rossi officiated by Kris Jenner at their new home, where the couple moved in last week.

Not only did DeGeneres have no idea about the vow renewal — quietly yet meticulously planned by deRossi, who only told a few people about it as the event neared — but de Rossi also surprised to her wife of 14 years by wearing her 2008 Zac Posen wedding gown, quickly changing into the dress before the ceremony began.

In a video shared to The Ellen Degeneres Show's YouTube channel, Prince Harry and Meghan are seen among the group watching the romantic moment unfold.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Ellen Degeneres and Portia de Rossi

Mike Coppola/Getty; Kelly Sullivan/Getty

Other famous faces at the event included Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Aniston, Carol Burnett, Courteney Cox, Melissa Etheridge, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.

RELATED: Portia de Rossi Surprises Wife Ellen DeGeneres with Vow Renewal (and Rewears Her Wedding Dress!)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have talked about their friendship with DeGeneres and de Rossi, with Meghan appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in November 2021. There, the pair chatted about spending Halloween together.

"We wanted to do something fun for the kids, and then the kids were just not into it at all," Meghan said of son Archie Harrison, 3, and daughter Lilibet Diana, 1.

Meghan Markle Prince Harry at Ellen Degeneres Portia de Rossi vow renewal

TheEllenShow/Youtube

She added that Archie had a dinosaur costume but only wore the outfit for "about five minutes."

"Not even five minutes," DeGeneres chimed in. "Finally Harry talked him into putting the head on."

Meanwhile, Lili was dressed up as a skunk, "like Flower from Bambi," Meghan described it.

Meghan Markle Prince Harry at Ellen Degeneres Portia de Rossi vow renewal

TheEllenShow/Youtube

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Prince Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, have kept a low profile since Harry's memoir, Spare, hit bookshelves last month.

Story continues

DeGeneres and de Rossi's surprise vow renewal also hosted Courteney Cox, who was included in Prince Harry's book. In Spare, he recalled visiting Los Angeles in 2016, resulting in taking psychedelic mushrooms that were in the actress' fridge.

Meghan Markle on Ellen

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros. Ellen DeGeneres and Meghan Markle

To make the story extra interesting, Prince Harry was a big fan of Friends.

"Day after day, night after night, I sat around eating takeaway, watching 24. Or Friends. I think I might've watched every episode of Friends in 2013. I decided I was a Chandler," he wrote.