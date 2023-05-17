Meghan Markle and Prince Harry involved in 'near catastrophic car chase' with paparazzi, rep says

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say they were dangerously hounded by paparazzi after attending event together in New York City on May 16, 2023. (Photo: Getty Images)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were involved in a "nearly catastrophic" incident with the paparazzi on Tuesday night, immediately drawing parallels to Princess Diana's death in 1997. The car chase happened after the Duchess of Sussex received an award in New York City. Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, was also in the vehicle.

"Last night, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms. Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi. This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two [New York Police Department] officers," a rep for the couple says to Yahoo Entertainment. "While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone's safety."

The NYPD tells Yahoo, "On Wednesday evening, May 16, the NYPD assisted the private security team protecting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. There were numerous photographers that made their transport challenging. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at their destination and there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries, or arrests in regard."

Two senior law enforcement sources tell NBC New York that Harry and Meghan left the venue with private security at 10 p.m., and in order to keep the press from finding out where they were staying, were driven around the city for a little over an hour with a NYPD escort. They were eventually driven to a police precinct, changed cars and left without being followed. The sources described it as a "bit of a chaotic scene."

Mayor Eric Adams told reporters at an unrelated news conference on Wednesday that he was informed "two of our officers could have been injured."

"It's clear that the press, the paparazzi, they want to get the right shot," he said, per the New York Times. "But public safety must always be at the forefront."

Mayor Adams expressed doubt there was "a two-hour high speed chase" in the city, but said even a 10-minute chase would be "extremely dangerous." He added that "you shouldn't be speeding anywhere" and recalled how Princess Diana died.

"I don't think there's many of us who don't recall how his Mom died," he continued, "and it would be horrific to lose an innocent bystander during a chase like this and for something to have happened to them as well. I think that was a bit reckless and irresponsible."

Meghan and Harry made their first red carpet appearance together on Tuesday since the coronation of King Charles III. The Suits star received the Ms. Foundation's Women of Vision Award at the organization's annual gala for her global advocacy work empowering women and girls.

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Duke of Sussex Prince Harry attend the Ms. Foundation 2023 Women of Vision Awards: Celebrating Generations of Progress & Power on May 16, 2023. (Photo: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Prince Harry has spoken out before about how he sees a parallel between the British press's treatment of his mother and wife.

"My biggest regret is not making more of a stance earlier on in my relationship with my wife and calling out the racism when I did. History was repeating itself. My mother was chased to her death while she was in a relationship with someone that wasn't white and now look what's happened. You want to talk about history repeating itself, they're not going to stop until [Meghan] dies," he said in 2021 on AppleTV's The Me You Can’t See.

"It's incredibly triggering to potentially lose another woman in my life, but the list is growing. And it all comes back to the same people, the same business model, the same industry. My father used to say to me, when I was younger, he used to say to both William and I, 'Well, it was like that for me. So it's going to be like that for you.' That doesn't make sense — just because you suffered, it doesn't mean that your kids have to suffer," Harry added. He and Meghan stepped back from their roles as senior members of the royal family in 2020.

During her speech last night, Meghan talked about how the media frenzy that's encompassed her life made her realize a "greater" purpose.

"The narrative on repeat that surrounded me allowed me to recognize that part of my greater value and purpose in life was to advocate for those who felt unheard, to stand up to injustice, and to be not afraid of saying what you know is true, and what is just, and what is right," Meghan said.

It's been a scary week for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. On Monday, a man was arrested at their home in Montecito, Calif. for stalking.