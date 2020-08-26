Meghan Markle says that husband Prince Harry is a feminist: 'What a beautiful example' to Archie

Prince Harry is a feminist, according to Meghan Markle and Gloria Steinem, who shared that the Duke of Sussex was adamant about letting the longtime activist know where he stands.

The Duke of Sussex’s declaration was discussed during an exclusive conversation between Markle and Steinem for MAKERS, where the women covered topics from the upcoming 2020 election to equality and feminism. It was then that Steinem made the point that “you can be a feminist and be masculine and a guy.”

“Like my husband!” Markle shared. “I love that when he just came in he said, ‘You know that I’m a feminist too, right Gloria?! It’s really important to me that you know that.’”

View photos Markle and Steinem discuss their outlook on feminism in a conversation for MAKERS. (Photo: Matt Sayles, Copyright the Duke and Duchess of Sussex) More

Markle expressed her admiration for the work that Steinem has done for women after getting a preview of the film The Glorias about the activist’s journey. “It’s just such a fantastic way to see the breadth of your life thus far and everything you’ve accomplished, but also understanding where you come from and how you became a feminist,” Markle said of the film, which was directed by Julie Taymor. “As I’ve gotten older I’ve been able to understand that it’s not mutually exclusive to be a feminist and be feminine. And to own that and harness your femininity and your identification as a woman in all of the different layers.”

The Duchess of Sussex went on to explain that her husband is able to set a great example for their son, one-year-old Archie, by being a feminist himself. “I look at our son and what a beautiful example that he gets to grow up with a father who is so comfortable owning that as part of his own self-identification,” she said. “That there’s no shame in being someone who advocates for fundamental human rights for everyone, which of course includes women.”

Steinem also praised Harry, calling him a “nurturing father” and a role model. “Your son will grow up knowing it’s OK to be loving and nurturing,” she shared.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: