  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Meghan Markle Legal Battle Contributed to Bankruptcy of a Prominent Paparazzi Agency

·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

If you haven't gotten the memo yet, let me spell it out: DO NOT COME FOR MEGHAN MARKLE.

Splash News & Picture Agency, which has declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy, appears to be the latest Markle aggressor to find themselves in a bad financial (and reputational) situation.

The company's president, Emma Curzon, cited three reasons for the declaration: the pandemic and the consequent decrease in both celebrity images and media company budgets, as well as "two ongoing litigation cases and the costs of defending these cases."

One of the aforementioned cases involves the Duchess of Sussex and photos obtained by Splash during a "private family outing" in Canada.

Last month, it was announced that Markle had won the privacy suit she brought against The Mail on Sunday following the 2019 publication of private correspondence between her and her father, Thomas Markle Sr. And just two weeks ago, days after Markle and Prince Harry's Oprah Winfrey tell-all aired in the U.S., longtime Markle bully Piers Morgan "decided" to leave his post as Good Morning Britain (after receiving more than 41,000 complaints, mind you).

RELATED: Meghan Markle Responded To Report That The Sun Hired a Private Investigator To "Spy" on Her

Splash isn't the first public entity to lose its battle against Markle, and it won't be the last. So, if you too are thinking of picking a misguided fight with the duchess, verbal or otherwise, I suggest you don't.

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Glee’ Cast to Reunite at GLAAD Media Awards

    The 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards is bringing together the cast of “Glee” for the tenth anniversary of character Santana Lopez (portrayed by the late Naya Rivera) coming out as lesbian. Demi Lovato, who played Santana’s girlfriend on the show, will introduce the special tribute, which will feature “Glee” cast members Jacob Artist, Chris Colfer, […]

  • E! True Hollywood Story: Meghan Markle's Childhood Friend Reacts To British Press Scrutiny

    The Duchess of Sussex's high school friend explains why she worried for Meghan who was changing the face of the British monarchy forever on "E! True Hollywood Story"!

  • A Royal Baby Was Just Born on the Bathroom Floor & We Found Out From a Rugby Podcast

    There’s so, so much news coming out of the British Royal Family these days, but this latest story doesn’t actually involve Oprah or that interview. In a very unexpected and somewhat un-posh way, a new royal baby has arrived. No, Meghan Markle didn’t pop early. Accomplished equestrian Zara Tindall, the daughter of Princess Anne and […]

  • Harry to become chief impact officer at US coaching firm BetterUp

    The Duke of Sussex is "really excited" to become chief impact officer for coaching firm BetterUp.

  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Clear Up Rumors Surrounding Their Secret Wedding

    Some people claimed the Sussexes lied in their Oprah interview ...

  • Jackie Kennedy's Marriage Into the Kennedy Family Brought On the Same Pressures Faced by Meghan Markle

    When Jackie Kennedy (then known as Jacqueline Bouvier, later known as Jackie O.) first met John F. Kennedy Jr. and his big, rambunctious family, she was coming to the table with a world of reservations, having broken off a previous engagement to John Husted when the constraints of that expected family life felt too overwhelming. […]

  • Grammy-winning singer B.J. Thomas diagnosed with stage four lung cancer

    B.J. Thomas, a Grammy-winning pop and gospel singer has been diagnosed with stage four lung cancer.

  • The Royal Family Posted About Looking Forward to "Brighter Days Ahead" on Instagram

    The royals also shared stunning pictures from the Queen's garden at Buckingham Palace.

  • Prince Harry Announces Second New Job as He Joins the Fight Against Misinformation

    Harry is teaming up with Katie Couric, Kathryn Murdoch and more

  • Great Outfits in Fashion History: Diane Kruger in Early Olivier Rousteing for Balmain

    From his first collection for the house.

  • Disney World Is Testing Facial Recognition Technology for Entry to Magic Kingdom

    "With the future in mind and the shift in focus to more touchless experiences."

  • Queen sends flowers to hospital that treated Duke of Edinburgh to mark lockdown anniversary

    The Queen sent a spring bouquet to St Bartholomew's Hospital on Tuesday, marking the Covid lockdown anniversary with a poignant tribute to those who looked after the Duke of Edinburgh during his recent illness. The flowers, with a personal note signed Elizabeth R, were taken to the hospital from Windsor Castle, where Her Majesty and the Duke have spent most of the last year together. The Queen, 94, reflected on the "grief and loss felt by so many" and paid tribute to the "immeasurable service of those who have supported us all over the last year" as she honoured the national day of reflection. She is understood to have been keen to mark the anniversary and will have taken part in the minute's silence at midday as the nation remembered the victims of Covid.

  • The Amazon Dress That Customers Say ‘Fits Like a Dream’ Is on Sale for Under $30

    Shoppers love that it’s comfy, breathable, and flattering

  • Yes, the Cinnamon Toast Crunch Guy Is Married to Topanga From ‘Boy Meets World’

    Days after going viral for apparently finding shrimp tails in his Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Jensen Karp is still trending Twitter. Why? Because the Internet has discovered that he’s married to a ’90 sitcom icon. Some fans may recognize Karp by his stage name: Hot Karl. He began performing at 11 years old, and in his 20s signed a deal with Interscope Records for nearly a million dollars. In 2016, Karp released a book titled “Kanye West Owes Me $300” that details his rap career, recounting experiences with West, as well as pop icons Sisqó, and will.i.am. Ironically, Karp described the book to EW at the time as “a fish-out-of-water tale.” Fast forward to this week, and once again, fish puns — and literal sea creatures — surround Karp once more. On Monday, Karp posted a picture of his cereal, expressing concern over finding what looked like shrimp tails in the bag. Karp tweeted “Ummmm @CTCSquares - why are there shrimp tails in my cereal? (This is not a bit).” Ummmm @CTCSquares – why are there shrimp tails in my cereal? (This is not a bit) pic.twitter.com/tTjiAdrnVp — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021 In response, Cinnamon Toast Crunch assured Karp that the objects in the bag weren’t actually shrimp tails, but cinnamon sugar that had accumulated “that sometimes can occur when ingredients aren’t thoroughly blended.” After further investigation with our team that closely examined the image, it appears to be an accumulation of the cinnamon sugar that sometimes can occur when ingredients aren't thoroughly blended. We assure you that there's no possibility of cross contamination with shrimp. — Cinnamon Toast Crunch (@CTCSquares) March 22, 2021 From there, the saga only got weirder. Karp played into the humor of the situation, but was still genuinely concerned over what he had eaten. As a precautionary measure, Karp had his wife check the other bag of Cinnamon Toast Crunch they had (as part of a family pack). UPDATE: my wife has a stronger stomach than me and checked the OTHER bag in the family pack. This one seems taped up (?) and also appears to include…(I don’t even want to say it)…dental floss. pic.twitter.com/yKPkpx7PWq — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 23, 2021 While the findings in the bag were concerning, people seemed to be more blown away by the discovery of who Karp’s wife actually is: Danielle Fishel. Best known for playing Topanga on “Boy Meets World” and its subsequent spin-off series “Girl Meets World,” Fishel married Karp in 2018, and the Internet seems to have had no idea that it happened. (For those who are curious, Fishel and Karp also have a son together, born in June 2019. His name is Adler). I was today years old when I learned the dude who said he found the shrimp shells in Cinnamon Toast Crunch is Topanga’s husband. — Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) March 24, 2021 Cinnamon Toast Crunch shrimp tail guy is married to Topanga and that completes 2021 bingo for me. — Scott Hanselman (@shanselman) March 24, 2021 The guy who found s̲h̲r̲i̲m̲p̲ ̲t̲a̲i̲l̲s̲ (noun) in his C̲i̲n̲n̲a̲m̲o̲n̲ ̲T̲o̲a̲s̲t̲ ̲C̲r̲u̲n̲c̲h̲ (brand name) is married to T͟o͟p͟a͟n͟g͟a͟ (former child star). (I assume the universe is just doing Mad Libs to create news stories at this point.) — Lucy Huber (@clhubes) March 24, 2021 Fishel herself has been relatively quiet on the situation, but hasn’t ignored it entirely. Shortly after Karp first posted about the situation, Fishel joked on Twitter that she would “usually wait for lunch to eat shrimp.” I usually wait for lunch to eat shrimp. 🦐💔 https://t.co/cUT7hLFgfg — Danielle Fishel Karp (@daniellefishel) March 22, 2021 Since then, she’s retweeted a few memes and jokes surrounding the saga, with Karp acknowledging the hilarity surrounding the reactions to their marriage. I have learned that my wife and I were not on your Bingo cards. — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 24, 2021 And yet, the twists in the story continued from there. Karp went back through the bag, checking to see if he missed anything else. Upon his second search, he found a piece of string and some pieces of cereal with black marks baked in. The general consensus on Twitter seemed to be that the black marks were baked-in rat droppings, leading Karp to call poison control. So I called Poison Control. Good news is, if it IS rat poo – I won’t feel the flu-like effects of an infection for a few days. — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 23, 2021 On Tuesday, Karp posted an update saying that he felt fine, but was going to get the black pieces tested. He was sent to pest control, and has not posted an update on the findings. Karp did however post an update on the objects that kicked this saga off, revealing that a professional “crustacean researcher” is now working to definitively identify the pieces as shrimp tails. I am happy to report: a Carcinologist (crustacean researcher) that works at NHMLA is going to morphologically identify the shrimp using microscopy and he will work with a team of researchers to use DNA to try and identify the putative shrimp down to species. THIS IS HAPPENING. — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 24, 2021 Read original story Yes, the Cinnamon Toast Crunch Guy Is Married to Topanga From ‘Boy Meets World’ At TheWrap

  • Queen Elizabeth II sends flowers, note to hospital that cared for Prince Philip

    One year after the U.K.'s first pandemic lockdown, Her Majesty paid tribute by sending flowers and a note to the hospital that cared for her husband.

  • US skating team stronger than most for recent world events

    Multiple medals at the World Figure Skating Championships are rare for the United States. Two-time defending champion Nathan Chen and fellow American Vincent Zhou both made the podium in 2019, the last time worlds were held. Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue collected bronze in ice dance.

  • 5 V-Sit-Up Exercises for a Strong Core

    Trainer Lindsey Clayton shows you 5 v-sit-up exercises that you can do from home.

  • Fla. Lawmaker Says Trump’s Club Is Being ‘Cavalier and Careless’ About COVID After Outbreak Among Staff

    "As some of our staff have recently tested positive for COVID-19, we will be temporarily suspending service at the Beach Club and à la carte Dining Room," read a recent Mar-a-Lago employee email

  • Julie Pomagalski, Olympic snowboarder, dies in avalanche at 40

    Julie Pomagalski, a retired Olympic snowboarder from France, died in an avalanche in the Swiss Alps. She was 40.

  • ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2: Everything You Need to Know About the Netflix Hit

    The second season of Netflix's most popular show ever is scheduled to start shooting later this year.