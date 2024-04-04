Meghan Markle has a ‘good excuse’ to refuse UK reunion with Kate Middleton, Prince William: expert

Meghan Markle has the perfect excuse to decline a rumored invitation to the UK from none other than Kate Middleton and Prince William, according to a royal expert.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have reportedly asked the Sussexes to bring their children with them the next time they visit the UK, but apparently, Markle has politely passed up on the offer.

“Meghan isn’t obviously keen on visiting Britain because she is not popular here. Nor is Harry, but it’s different for him. She’s asked for this,” royal commentator and historian Richard Fitzwilliams told The Sun.

Meghan Markle has the perfect excuse to decline a rumored invitation to the UK from Kate Middleton and Prince William, according to a royal expert. @msayles/The Kinsey Collection/Instagram

“If she comes there will be a huge amount of adverse publicity because of the way she has acted for the past four years. On top of that, you have the issue of Archie and Lilibet — who are completely blameless.”

Fitzwilliams also said now that the Sussexes lost their bid for taxpayer-funded UK security protection would also be an “excuse” not to visit.

“The security would be decided on a case-by-case basis, they would make sure the trip was secure from the point of view of the UK,” he continued. “I think security could be used as an excuse not to come though.”

“Meghan has every right to come but they have been thrown out of Frogmore and for a good reason,” Fitzwilliams added.

“Spare and the interviews around it were horrible frankly. She has the perfect excuse not to come over because Harry has lost his security case.”

The Waleses have had a years-long rift with the Sussexes, but it was recently reported that the pair may be looking to bury the hatchet once and for all.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have reportedly asked the Sussexes to bring their children with them the next time they visit the UK. Getty Images

Princess Kate was all for the idea of seeing Archie and Lilibet in England, but the Duchess of Sussex, 42, wasn’t so keen, royal author Tom Quinn said this week.

“There is no way Meghan would bring the children to the UK,” Quinn told the Mirror.

“William and Kate have suggested that Meghan and Harry bring the children and that the two couples and their families try to make up, but the suggestion is not leading anywhere so far.”

The Sussexes lost their bid for taxpayer-funded UK security protection earlier this year. AP

Archie and Lilibet last visited the UK during the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in June 2022.

Markle, for her part, last returned to England for the Queen’s funeral service in September that year.

Sources, however, deny the new report. The Post has reached out to Kensington Palace for comment.

Prince Harry is reportedly looking to visit the UK in May. Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

Harry and Meghan did not bring their children with them over safety concerns, as the Sussexes were stripped of taxpayer-funded UK security protection.

This means the pair will pay out of pocket for their security when back on Harry’s home soil.