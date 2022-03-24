Meghan Markle’s First Spotify Podcast Series to Examine Stereotypes About Women

Meghan Markle’s first exclusive Spotify podcast series, called Archetypes, will examine the history behind the stereotypes that get leveled against women, the streamer said Wednesday.

The series, produced by Archewell Audio and Spotify’s Gimlet Media, will release later this summer and be hosted by the Duchess of Sussex. She is expected to interview historians and experts to discover the history behind such labels and have conversations with other women whose own public perceptions have been shaped by these stereotypes.

“This is how we talk about women: the words that raise our girls, and how the media reflects women back to us,” Markle says in a teaser released Wednesday. “But where do these stereotypes come from? And how do they keep showing up and defining our lives?”

The series will be executive produced by Markle; Ben Browning, Archewell’s head of content; and Rebecca Sananes, Archewell’s head of audio. Spotify’s Dawn Ostroff, Courtney Holt and Julie McNamara will serve as executive producers for the audio streamer.

Archetypes will be the first podcast series released as part of Archewell Audio’s exclusive multiyear deal with Spotify, which was first announced in late 2020. Archewell previously released a holiday special on Spotify with guests like Stacey Abrams, José Andrés, James Corden, Elton John, Naomi Osaka and Tyler Perry.

