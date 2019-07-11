Meghan Markle to Have First Red Carpet Moment as a Royal at Lion King Premiere with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has walked plenty of red carpets as an actress, but this weekend, the former Suits star will make her first royal appearance alongside Prince Harry for the premiere of The Lion King.

The new parents will leave baby Archie (who enjoyed a day out at polo alongside his cousins on Wednesday) at home on Sunday evening to join the stars of the upcoming live-action revamp of the 1994 original Disney film for the European premiere in London’s West End.

The star-studded evening will be in support of Harry’s ongoing conservation work and his work on behalf of communities near some of the endangered wildlife in Africa.

The live-action remake of the Disney animated classic stars Beyoncé as the voice of Nala and Donald Glover as the voice of Simba. When the movie premiered in Hollywood on Tuesday, Beyonce brought her look-alike daughter Blue Ivy, 7.

On Sunday, the royal couple will meet some of the cast and crew before watching the film. They will also have the chance to chat with representatives from organizations doing ground-breaking work for conservation and the environment.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during a visit to Morocco in Febraury | Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock More

The big night comes just a couple of months before Harry and Meghan – and Archie! – leave for a tour of South Africa. Harry is also set for solo visits to the countries of Angola, Malawi and Botswana during the tour, which will continue the couple’s conservation campaigns, alongside promoting other key interests like the education of young women and girls’ education.

James Whatling/MEGA More

The Lion King will also benefit Protect the Pride, a global conservation campaign working with many conservation partners to raise awareness and support efforts to protect and recover the dwindling lion population across Africa.