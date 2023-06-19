Meghan Markle Accused of Taking Major Interview Shortcuts on Spotify Podcast (Report)

Meghan Markle didn’t always conduct her own interviews for the “Archetypes” podcast, according to Podnews. Instead, sources say her interview questions were edited in afterwards.

Markle and Prince Harry’s podcast in question ran 12 episodes and was part of a $20 million Spotify contract, the likes of which may not be paid in full because Meghan Markle and Prince Harry didn’t meet their deal’s productivity requirements (as reported by the Wall Street Journal).

“Not bad for 12 hours work,” said former chief economist at Spotify Will Page (at the 27-minute mark in the Podnews podcast), referencing the pair’s financial gains resulting from a relatively small output of work.

Based on Podnews’ report, Markle didn’t conduct the “Archetypes” podcasts herself and instead only lent voice clips for editing in after the fact. Even if the full $20 million figure from Spotify never materializes, it appears that a large portion of the sum will reach Markle and Prince Harry in exchange for — according to Podnews’ sources — perhaps even less than 12 hours of work.

“The f–king grifters,” Spotify executive Bill Simmons said, proposing an idea for a podcast from the couple after referencing their departure from the platform.

Bill Simmons absolutely HATES Prince Harry



We need to know what Harry said to Bill on that Zoom pic.twitter.com/lsxNoSPaCU — The r/BillSimmons Podcast (@rBillSimmonsPod) June 16, 2023

Representatives for Spotify and Archewell didn’t immediately respond to TheWrap’s requests for comment.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Archewell organization and Spotify signed their deal in 2020. In August 2022, “Archetypes” debuted on the Spotify platform. Then, in June, the parties split ways, ending their deal.

