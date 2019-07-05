Meghan King Edmonds says 1-year-old son has ‘irreversible brain damage’: ‘I always knew’

Amid Meghan King Edmonds’s marital drama, she’s sharing a medical update about her twin son, Hart, revealing he has “irreversible brain damage.”

In a blog post titled “My Hart,” the Real Housewives of Orange County alum detailed how the 1-year-old had an elective MRI and the neurologist diagnosed minor Periventricular leukomalacia on both sides of his brain.

“Hart has irreversible brain damage, it’s called PVL,” King Edmonds wrote.

She continued, “This explains all of my concerns: the rigidity in his muscles, the (somewhat) delayed physical milestones, the lack of fluidity with arm and leg movements, the stiffness in joints, the weakness in his lower back, the somewhat favored use of his right side. [The doctor] told me this mainly occurs in premies and since he was not a premie (he was born at 37 weeks gestation) she believes this damage somehow occurred ‘a couple months before he was born.’ She explained that he is at risk for being diagnosed with Cerebral palsy and will be monitored.”

According to the Cedars-Sinai website, it’s not clear why PVL occurs. That area of the brain — the white brain tissue near the ventricles — is very vulnerable to injury, especially in preterm babies. It is thought to occur when the brain doesn’t get enough blood or oxygen and can occur before, during, or after birth, but mostly it is before a fetus is 30 weeks.

In her post, King Edmonds said she “knew something was different with Hart” from “the minute he was born.” She cited things from the nurses trying to measure his length in the hospital who couldn’t straighten his legs to extreme breastfeeding issues. She also listed some of the experts she took him to see — all of whom told her the baby was “fine” — yet “all issues persisted.”

“Well, I knew. I always knew. I just knew…,” wrote the prescient mother, who said she immediately enrolled Hart in therapy for his developmental delays (which, before the diagnosis, she had previously been denied).

King Edmonds wrote that this all played out as her marriage to former baseball player Jim Edmonds imploded. Edmonds reportedly sent nude photos and explicit text messages to another woman. He admitted a “lapse in judgement,” but denied an affair, which reportedly took place while King Edmonds was pregnant with Hart and his brother, Hayes. (The couple also has a 2-year-old daughter, Aspen.)

“Eight days after the bottom fell out of my life” is when Hart had the MRI. “I sat at a table with my husband for an hour as we waited for Hart to come out... Tears gushed from my eyes as I blankly stared at the cars on the highway – but I wasn’t crying... Those tears were for a lot of things, but mostly the unknown and mostly Hart.”

Three days later, she got the PVL diagnosis. “I immediately called Jimmy to tell him. He was surprised, which surprised me,” she wrote. (King Edmonds also called “each one of my family members individually” to “give them the respect to grieve” because “I know my son affects many more people than just my husband and myself.” )

King Edmonds and Edmonds went to dinner that night for the first time in three weeks, she revealed. At dinner, she said she “explained to Jimmy how we are not somehow compromised or punished for having a child with special needs (whatever that may or may not mean!), we are BLESSED. I will go on about this another time but just know that I do not see his diagnosis as anything but a gift: we were chosen to take on this special person. I truly feel as if we’ve doubled down and won the underdog hand. Truly.”

She added, “This doesn’t mean his diagnosis isn’t a challenge… or a little bit sad, or that I don’t feel a little bit guilty. Because yes – just yes – to all of those things.”

Yet she admitted that she does “pray for a miracle.” She ended, “This is a heavy challenge as a mother: Where do we go from here? This is where: one foot in front of the other. God, you’re talking to me. I hear you. Let’s do this. All of it.”

King Edmonds said nothing further about her relationship status with Jim. After the text drama was first exposed, she did admit “I don’t trust him anymore” and wrote, “Physical or not, he still had an affair and he admits this to me." However, she added, “Ultimately, I have hope our marriage can recover."

