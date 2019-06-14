Meghan King Edmonds’ Husband Jim Denies Cheating, Admits ‘Lapse in Judgment’

Jim Edmonds, husband of Real Housewives of Orange County star, Meghan King Edmonds, is denying claims that he was unfaithful to his wife of 4 years.

The former MLB player, 48, told US Weekly that he never cheated on his wife, 34, but did admit to a mistake he made.

“Regrettably, I had a lapse in judgment. I engaged in an inappropriate conversation with this person,” Jim told US Weekly. “At no time was there any type of relationship or physical contact. Absolutely none. This is someone trying to profit from my name. I am aware she has done this to others in the past.”

He continued in the statement, “Clearly, I made a very poor decision to expose myself and my family to this type of person. For this, I am truly sorry and sought forgiveness from my wife. I’m outraged over the intent to ruin my family and intend to take legal action. We were never having any problems in our marriage. My attorney is in possession of documents wherein this person has admitted fabricating large portions of her ‘story.’”

On Thursday, a source alleged to AllAboutTheTea that Jim participated in infidelity twice, the first time during his marriage to second wife, Allison Raski, with a woman the source names as Jenn, a.k.a “baseball madame.”‘

The outlet also claimed that Jim rekindled his romance with Jenn during his marriage to Meghan, at the point when she was pregnant with their now 1-year-old twin sons, Hart and Hayes.

“Jim sent Jenn a DM on Instagram in March [2018],” the source told the outlet. “She had not heard from him in years. Their friendship sparked again and they started communicating on a regular basis. Their communications quickly turned from friendly to dirty texting.”

The source provided screenshots of text messages between Jim and his mistress, which allegedly includes d–– picks and a video of the former pro-baseball player masturbating on the same day Meghan gave birth to their twins.

AllAboutTheTea’s source also claimed that Meghan discovered the ongoing affair, and confronted her husband, followed by going “berserk” on the mistress. The outlet provided a voicemail, which features the Bravo star allegedly calling the mistress and leaving a “threatening” voicemail.

