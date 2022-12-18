Megan Thee Stallion's former bodyguard is 'missing' and didn't appear for testimony during Tory Lanez trial, her attorney says

The charges filed against Lanez are still pending. Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The Los Angeles District Attorney's office has accused Tory Lanez of shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

The Lanez trial began on Monday and Megan's former bodyguard was set to testify on Friday.

Megan's attorney confirmed to Insider that her ex-bodyguard, Justin Edison, is nowhere to be found.

Megan Thee Stallion's former bodyguard is missing after failing to testify on Friday in Tory Lanez's trial on criminal shooting charges, her attorney told Insider.

"I can confirm that Justin Edison, Megan's bodyguard, was set to testify in court, did not appear, and is now missing," Megan's attorney, Alex Spiro, told Insider. "Law enforcement is investigating the matter," he added.

Edison's last post on Instagram is dated December 2. Besides working as a bodyguard, he is a certified physical trainer, according to his page. Details surrounding when and where he was last seen are not clear.

The Los Angeles District Attorney's office has accused Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, of shooting Megan in the feet after a small gathering at Kylie Jenner's house during the early morning hours of July 12, 2020. The "Luv" rapper has denied shooting Megan, whose real name is Megan Pete. The other two individuals present during the incident were Kelsey Harris, Megan's ex-best friend and former assistant, and Lanez's driver, Jauquan Smith.

The prosecutors and the defense team agree that an argument ensued in the car when the group left Jenner's house, though they gave conflicting descriptions.

While Edison was not present the night of the conflict, Harris texted him from the car: "Help. Tory shot Meg. 911," prosecutors said in court this week.

The day after the shooting, Edison went to Lanez's home to pick up Megan's belongings, Deputy District Attorney Alexander Bott said during opening statements on Monday. Bott said Edison told prosecutors that Lanez' confessed to being "too drunk" and shooting in the air and at the ground the night of the incident.

Lanez was charged with assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm, and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. Lanez was also hit with a new charge earlier this month of discharging a firearm with gross negligence relating to the conflict.

Lanez pleaded not guilty. If convicted, Lanez faces up to 22 years in prison.

Megan testified on Tuesday that Lanez shot her. She said she initially lied about the incident because of her fear and distrust of the police and because she didn't think the "big boy's club" music industry would believe her.

"When I get out the car, I hear Tory say 'Dance, bitch,'" Megan said in her testimony, adding that gunfire started immediately. "I froze. I'm in shock, I'm scared. I can't believe he's shooting at me."

The trial is set to resume on Monday.

The LAPD and the LA District Attorney's Office did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

