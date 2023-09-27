Megan Thee Stallion Urges ‘Check In On Your Friends’ in Seize the Awkward PSA

Megan Thee Stallion opened up on her mental health journey for the latest PSA video for “Seize the Awkward” in partnership with the Ad Council.

The ongoing campaign, which has previously partnered with Billie Eilish and Noah Cyrus, seeks to encourage conversations on mental health with friends and to help young adults spot the signs that someone may be struggling.

“It’s important that we regularly check in on our friends and family and make sure to show empathy, encouragement, and love when they’re struggling. A strong support system can make a powerful difference in someone’s life,” said Megan in a statement.

In a series of videos, the rapper shares personal stories of how her and her friends lean on each other for support, and talks about how being vulnerable is part of a healthy relationship. “I would tell all the Hotties it’s okay to be vulnerable. It’s okay to open up. It’s okay to be honest about how you’re feeling,” says Megan in one campaign video. “But the people who are meant to listen, they will be with you for life. And those are the people you need to care about. Those are the people you need to open up to. Those are the people that you need to allow to open up to you.” In another, titled, “Check In On Your Friends,” Megan reminds fans that “it’s ok to not be ok.”

Last year, the Houston rapper launched the website Bad Bitches Have Bad Days Too, which the PSA highlights, to share mental health resources with her fans. Megan also confided with fans in Traumazine deep cut “Anxiety” that opens up about the toll loss, grief, and anxiety have had on her.

In August, Megan penned a a personal essay for Elle, which shared an account of her life since Tory Lanez shot her in the foot back in 2020. Megan said that behind the scenes, she “started falling into a depression,” even as she continued to release music and tour.

Following Lanez’ guilty verdict, Megan said was “healing” and that getting off social media, taking time for herself, praying, and spending time with close friends and her dogs helped her feel more at peace and prepared to resume her life. She also touched on how she’s learned to set stronger boundaries, whether it has to do with who she lets into her life or “saying ‘no’ to protect my peace.”

In another video released Tuesday, Megan connected with fans and said, “I know what it feels like to be in your head and feel like, ‘I can’t talk to anybody about this’. I just want my Hotties to know, let it out, tell somebody. Because somebody does care. Because if that person cares, they’ll make your day 100 percent better and helping you would have made their day better.”

