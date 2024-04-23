Megan Thee Stallion Sued by Cameraman Who Claims He Was Forced to Watch Her Have Sex with Another Woman

Emilio Garcia is suing the rapper for alleged sexual harassment, fat-shaming and failure to pay proper compensation for his work

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion's personal cameraman has filed a lawsuit claiming that she created an "unbearable hostile work environment."

Emilio Garcia filed the complaint on Monday and alleged that Megan, 29, "subjected him to sexual harassment," "fat-shamed" him and "failed to pay him properly in violation of numerous labor codes," according a press release and documents obtained by PEOPLE.

"On or around June 2022, plaintiff was traveling on tour with Stallion in Ibiza, Spain. After a night out, plaintiff, Stallion, and three other women were riding in a SUV together. Suddenly, Stallion and one of the other women start having sex right beside plaintiff," the filing claims.

“Plaintiff could not get out of the car as it was both moving and he was in the middle of nowhere in a foreign country. Plaintiff was embarrassed, mortified and offended throughout the whole ordeal,” it continues. “The following day, Stallion inquired whether the plaintiff was in the SUV the previous night. Plaintiff confirmed that he was in the SUV. Subsequently, Stallion instructed, ‘Don’t ever discuss what you saw.’”

Adding, "Stallion berated and directed her fat-shaming comments towards plaintiff such as 'Fat bitch,' 'Spit your food out,' and 'You don’t need to be eating.'"

Garcia is also suing Megan Thee Stallion Entertainment, Inc., Hot Girl Touring, LLC, and Roc Nation.

According to the filing, Garcia began working with Megan in July 2018 as her personal cameraman and he was not given essential healthcare, proper wages and overtime pay. He was also allegedly forced to work more than eight hours and denied breaks for rest and meals.

Garcia subsequently terminated in June 2023 and believes it was in retaliation for his complaints.

"Plaintiff grapples with mounting anxiety, depression, and physical distress stemming from the toxic work environment, compounded by the trauma of unpaid work,” the filing states.

Garcia is seeking damages for unpaid wages, interest on the amount of unpaid wages and other employee benefits at the prevailing legal rate, unpaid wages at overtime wage rates, restitution and legal fees.



“Megan just needs to pay our client what he’s due, own up to her behavior and quit this sort of sexual harassment and fat-shaming conduct,” Garcia's attorney Ron Zambrano, a partner and Employment Litigation Chair at West Coast Employment Lawyers, said in the press release. “Emilio should never have been put in a position of having to be in the vehicle with her while she had sex with another woman. Inappropriate’ is putting it lightly. Exposing this behavior to employees is definitely illegal.”

Megan's attorney Alex Spiro said in a statement to PEOPLE: "This is an employment claim for money — with no sexual harassment claim filed and with salacious accusations to attempt to embarrass her. We will deal with this in court."

In October, Megan settled a legal battle with her former record label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, and "mutually reached a confidential settlement to resolve their legal differences."

"I’m pleased to announce that Megan and I have come to the table to resolve our legal differences," 1501 Certified Entertainment CEO Carl Crawford said in a statement to PEOPLE. "During the course of this time, we have grown, we have evolved, and amicably decided to part ways. I’m very satisfied with the outcome and confident in the future of 1501."

"Thank you to all of the supporters of both Megan and 1501 Certified," she added. "May this moment be a valuable lesson on the importance of reconciliation for the prosperity of hip-hop and pop culture. I’m honored to have worked with Megan and be a part of her discovery as an artist. I wish Megan all the best in all of her future endeavors."

The following month, she released "Cobra" and marked the first single she released on Hot Girl Productions, her independent music and entertainment entity.

Megan announced dates for her first-ever headlining tour, billed as the Hot Girl Summer tour, last month and it's set to launch later this year with special guest GloRilla joining for the U.S. dates.



