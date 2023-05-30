Megan Thee Stallion and Soccer Star Romelu Lukaku Spark Romance Rumors With Sweetest PDA

Megan Thee Stallion may be heading into hot girl summer with a new man on her arm.

The rapper appeared to be Inter Milan soccer player Romelu Lukaku's plus-one at the wedding of his teammate Lautaro Martinez to model Agustina Gandolfo at Lake Como over the weekend. During the star-studded nuptials' cocktail hour, Megan, 28, held hands with Romelu, 30, as they mingled with guests around a waterfront estate.

For the occasion, Megan rocked a figure-hugging gold dress, stilleto pumps and a quilted Chanel purse. Meanwhile, the athlete donned a dark suit.

Later that night at the dinner reception, the "Savage" artist was pictured sitting next to Romelu as they cheered on the newlyweds in a video published by TMZ.

Neither Megan or Romelu have spoken out about the nature of their relationship, though the pair are each signed to Jay-Z's Roc Nation management imprint.

The sighting comes three months after speculation Megan had broken up with rapper Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine surfaced online. In February, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Grammy winner and Pardi, who first went public with their romance back in 2021, were no longer following each other on Instagram.

Prior to her relationship with Pardi, Megan dated Tory Lanez, who was accused of shooting the "Body" rapper in the foot during a night out in 2020. Last December, following a weeks-long trial, Tory was found guilty of discharging a firearm with gross negligence, assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle in connection to the incident.

After the shooting, Megan channeled her past traumas into music for her 2022 album Traumazine. "I was crying more so writing the songs than recording the songs," she explained during an August appearance on SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up. "It kind of felt like a weight off my chest a little bit, actually saying some of these things out loud."

She continued, "So many people got something to say about me that don't even know me, but I'm like, ‘Okay, well how about this? Let me put a little bit of my feelings in my music.' And then, you know, you can see where I'm coming from."

But Megan is now "in a better place," she said an InStyle interview published May 30.

The star added, "Right now, I'm focused on healing."

