Megan Thee Stallion Scores Key to Houston in Honor of ‘Megan Thee Stallion Day’

Megan Thee Stallion has officially received her own hot girl holiday: Houston, Texas, Mayor Sylvester Turner handed her the key to the city this past weekend and declared May 2 to be Megan Thee Stallion Day. The date is in part a tribute to her late mother, as it was her birthday.

​​“Came home real quick to get THEE KEY TO THEE CITY and in honor of my mother and grandmother’s birthday MAY 2ND is officially MEGAN THEE STALLION DAY IN HOUSTON, TX,” Megan Thee Stallion wrote on Instagram. “Thank you Mayor Sylvester Turner for honoring me today and I will continue to give back to the city that made me who I am today #htown.”

Turner said, per the local news: “Megan Thee Stallion has an extraordinary entertainment career, but we wanted to honor her for what she does offstage to lift people’s lives in underserved communities. She assisted people after the 2021 winter storm, during the pandemic, and helped those struggling with homelessness. I look forward to watching her grow as an artist and humanitarian.”

The honor marks the rapper’s second grand return to the city in the past six months. In December, the Grammy-winner stopped in at Texas Southern University in Houston for her long-awaited graduation; Megan completed her Bachelor’s degree in Health Administration by taking up to five classes at a time while becoming one of the hottest names in hip-hop. Following the ceremony, the university established a scholarship fund in her name.

“The most challenging thing about college was definitely staying motivated to finish because I was going through so many things and sometimes I’ll just be like, ‘Man, forget all this. I just want to go hide in the corner. I’m stressed,’” the rapper told Rolling Stone. “But I still kept my mom and my grandmother at the back of my mind. Before they passed away, they saw me going to college and they were really hard on me about finishing college, so I was like, you know what? I’m not just doing it for myself, I’m doing it for them too. I want them to be so proud.”

